VERONA, Italy, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year's registrations opened on March 22nd: all wineries are able to enjoy special early-bird discounts of 15% until March 29th, 2021. Registration to 5StarWines – the Book can be done here: https://www.5starwines.it/apply-now/?lang=en. Once the labels have been registered, the winery will have to send the samples to the dedicated warehouse by courier in the period between March 22 and May 25, 2021. After arriving at the warehouse, samples will be anonymized by the staff and selected judges will then be provided with credentials to access the online platform dedicated to tasting, where they will be able to perform the evaluation, under the supervision of the committee of General Chairmen.
This year signs the 5th edition of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls, and will be held in the days between June 16 and 18, 2021, with further news for participating producers. An exciting addition to the event is the new registration platform for the event, which allows the access to a personal page in order to view the results of the selection and to download a media kit dedicated to the promotion of the selected wines. Moreover, producers of top performing wines will have the opportunity to take part to dedicated tastings and podcast interviews, thanks to the renewed collaboration with Italian Wine Podcast. As usual, the wines that acheive a score equal or higher than 90/100, will be published in the 2022 edition of the printed and digital Guide 5StarWines - the Book, distributed internationally in occasion of the main trade shows, B2B meetings, tastings and masterclasses and digitally sent to more than 10,000 professionals of the wine business. Each selected wine will also be promoted on social platforms with score received and tasting notes written by the judges.
About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine selection organized by Veronafiere, held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. The event is now in its fifth edition. 5StarWines – the Book is a blind tasting aimed at shedding light on wineries investing in the improvement of their products. During the event, a highly qualified panel of wine professionals will taste and score — using a 100-point scale — participating wines. In the 2020 edition, over 2000 bottles took part in the competition and 847 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a useful tool both on the promotional and commercial side. It introduces international buyers and wine lovers to new wine products of great value. It guarantees wine quality and it maintains and certifies their value at an international level.
