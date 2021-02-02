CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chickapea, a certified B-Corp and woman-owned natural foods company, has announced an innovative new take on pasta: +Greens. This veggie-packed, organic and gluten-free pasta is made with only chickpeas, lentils, kale, and spinach. The +Greens line is available in penne, spaghetti, and spirals.

Each +Greens serving provides more than two servings of vegetables, 11 grams of fiber, and 24 grams of plant-based protein. In addition, +Greens is a great source of iron as well as vitamins K and B6, giving it the best nutritional profile in the pulse pasta category.

"As a busy parent, I'm constantly crunched for time. That's why +Greens provides a one-pot solution with its high protein, vegetable, and nutrient make-up," said Shelby Taylor, founder and CEO of Chickapea. "+Greens is incredibly versatile. You can easily replace animal-based proteins with Chickapea – it's delicious tossed in a salad, soup or curry or enjoyed in your favorite pasta dishes. It's a high-quality, shelf-stable protein with clean, plant-based, organic ingredients."

As a former health shop owner, Taylor founded Chickapea in 2015. After recognizing the challenge of putting a healthy meal on the table that everyone would enjoy, she turned a family favorite into a superfood using a combination of organic chickpeas and lentils.

Chickapea is the only women-owned and certified B Corp company in its category. As a business owner, Taylor is committed to doing good and making a positive impact. Since 2018 the company has donated 2% of revenue, not just profit, to feed nutritious meals to people and communities in need.

Chickapea's +Greens line will roll out into stores nationwide beginning in February 2021, including with many Co-op and independent grocers and all MOMs Organic Markets. The products will also be available for sale on the Chickapea website and Amazon.

In addition to +Greens, Chickapea continues to offer their popular line of organic pasta featuring their original chickpea and lentil recipe. This product line includes:

About Chickapea

Founded by entrepreneur Shelby Taylor in 2015, Chickapea is dedicated to providing plant-based, high-protein, organic foods that are minimally processed, rich in nutrients and made with simple, wholesome ingredients. Chickapea is proud to be a certified B Corporation whose mission is to create good in the world through nutritious, organic meal options and impactful social contributions. Quickly gaining ground as a healthy brand people trust, the Chickapea brand is the pasta of choice for many families, health food professionals, athletes, seniors and health-conscious consumers. 

