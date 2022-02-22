NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yalumba, Australia's award-winning winery, is pleased to announce a redesign of their Y Series range, the collection of minimal intervention, vegan wines that are "made wild" through 100% wild fermentation and meant to be enjoyed young.
A family-owned winery since 1849, Yalumba has placed sustainability at the foundation of everything they do. The new Y Series labels underscore the harmony of their winemaking with the natural environment, and capture in a bold, visual way both the dynamism of their vineyards and authenticity of their wines.
Bringing further vitality and energy to the line, Yalumba partnered with celebrated South Australian artist Cindy Durant to design the new labels. In December 2020, Durant ventured into Yalumba's vineyards and was inspired to create unique illustrations that represent elements of their natural ecosystem (from soil to air) and explore all the creatures that inhabit it. The new packaging also highlights the winery's bold and recognizable "Y" symbol, enabling consumers to easily spot Y Series wines on shelves.
The reimagining of the Y Series represents the latest step that Yalumba has taken to showcase the natural beauty of their land and to emphasize the importance of the environment. In addition to their sustainable winemaking practices, the winery has also adopted lighter and less energy-intensive packaging, significantly reducing their carbon footprint.
"Y Series was born from an inspired philosophy to create wines with the lightest touch, allowing the natural variety to sing," said Jessica Hill-Smith, a sixth generation family member and the marketing manager for Yalumba. "Consumers can explore different varieties in their purest form at an affordable price point."
With an abundance of color and life, the Y Series wines are fresh, fruit-driven, and approachable in both style and price – best enjoyed young to experience their bright character.
The wines of Yalumba's Y Series include: Viognier, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Sangiovese Rosé, Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz, and Shiraz Viognier. All are available nationally through Winebow Imports at a suggested retail price of $15.
For more information, please visit winebow.com/our-brands/yalumba.
About Yalumba
Established in 1849, Yalumba is Australia's oldest family-owned winery. A fiercely independent fine wine producer across six generations, Yalumba proudly showcases the best of Barossa.
About Winebow Imports
Winebow Imports has been an industry leader for over 40 years, representing some of the most esteemed properties from both prominent and emerging growing areas around the world. A national importer known for cultivating lasting relationships with extraordinary vintners who are dedicated to their unique regions, Winebow Imports continues to balance its impressive growth with a culture of specialization and excellence. For more information, please visit winebow.com/imports.
