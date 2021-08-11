VANCOUVER, BC and BARRINGTON, R.I., August 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rouxbe, the leading online culinary school, today announced a new partnership with the Jacques Pépin Foundation (JPF), an organization started by world renowned French chef Jacques Pépin, to help transform lives through culinary education. Rouxbe will be joining with the Foundation to deliver online culinary technique courses, featuring Pépin recipe videos and instructional content from the Foundation. The course will be available starting in October.
Legacy of Technique is designed to make students feel as though Jacques is in their kitchen showing them how to prepare meals, helping them learn the underlying principles and to learn to cook more like Jacques. From his classic french omelet to breaking down a chicken, this culinary overview of Jacques illustrious career is a visually stimulating, educational, mouth-watering journey.
"After working with Jacques for almost two decades at the French Culinary Institute, I couldn't be more thrilled to bring Chef's amazing techniques along with his philosophy toward cooking to learners everywhere," said Gary Apito, chief operating officer at Rouxbe. "This course and the skills and recipes included will be a treasure for any cooking enthusiast, whether Jacques has been a part of your life before or if you are just getting exposed to the master."
With many more people staying home and cooking due to the pandemic of the past 18 months, Jacques was not an exception. He used his time at home to update and film some of his most iconic recipes to help people learn to cook simply, using masterful techniques perfected in his kitchen through his career.
"With their long track record of teaching students online, along with their stellar reputation, Rouxbe is the perfect match to bring Jacques' wealth of culinary content to the world through an online learning management system that is easy to use and up to Jacques' standards," said Rollie Wesen, Executive Director at the JPF. "Culinary education has been a cornerstone of Jacques' career, from his roles as the Dean of the The French Culinary Institute (ICC) to teaching at Boston University. To be able to reach students from anywhere, at any time, is something we are all proud to be able to do."
Throughout the course, Jacques will lead students through a culinary journey. Each task includes a rich history collection of videos -- from filming cooking at home last year, PBS shows through the decades along with key techniques from cookbooks where he shows you how to execute each dish and get a firm understanding of what it is like to be in his kitchen.
About Rouxbe
Rouxbe, the world's leading online culinary school, was founded in 2005 to train people of all abilities to become better, more confident — even healthier — cooks in kitchens around the world. With high definition videos, world-class instructors, peer support and interactive assignments, Rouxbe has set the bar as the new standard in culinary education, providing certificate-level instruction not only to quality restaurants and hospitality organizations but also to serious home cooks and career changers. Rouxbe's revolutionary online platform delivers cutting edge e-learning solutions that drive and measure learning outcomes and engagement while providing effective, lower-cost alternatives for training professional cooks. Rouxbe programs are also recognized by both the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation and by WorldChefs as approved training programs. For more information, please visit http://www.rouxbe.com.
About the Jacques Pépin Foundation
The Jacques Pépin Foundation's mission supports community kitchens that offer free life skills and culinary training to adults with high barriers to employment, including previous incarceration, homelessness, substance abuse issues, low skill and education attainment and lack of work history. It also is an archive for a wealth of content on Jacques storied accomplishments throughout his life as one of the premier chefs and culinary talents in the world.
