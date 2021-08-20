SEBASTOPOL, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of Sonoma County's most respected winemakers is launching a new brand, dedicated to bringing premium old vines grape varietals to a wider audience. GLF Wines is a new brand from Greg La Follette and his business partners, offering premium handcrafted wines at an accessible price. This brand is unique for its focus on handcrafted wines from select Sonoma County and Russian River vineyards, with an emphasis on character, consistency, provenance, and starting at $25 per bottle.
Premium handcrafted wines of this caliber might usually be sold at retail for over $50 per bottle; GLF Wines is making these varietals available to a wider audience of wine lovers to enjoy. Greg La Follette and his team were able to produce their new brand of GLF Wines by obtaining select grapes from their partnerships with some of Sonoma County's most exclusive vineyards, based on Greg's long-term relationships with grape growers.
"GLF Wines are a product of our long-time relationships with grape growers at the local level here in Sonoma County," said Greg La Follete, GLF Wines co-founder and winemaker. "Usually grapes from these vineyards will be reserved for single vineyard designated Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays that retail for over $50 per bottle. But because of our long-time relationships with these growers, GLF Wines has been able to source select grapes from these highly-respected vineyards. We've put those grapes into a blend that's consistent and great-tasting, that has a sense of place and a special finesse, and that delivers exceptional value to wine lovers."
Greg La Follette created these wines out of a blend of grapes from five select vineyards, bringing together the terroir and character of each grape into a consistent, high-quality tasting experience. GLF Wines' initial line of value-oriented wines includes:
*2019 North Coast Pinot Noir - Suggest Retail Price of $25 (833 cases)
*2019 North Coast Chardonnay - Suggested Retail Price of $25 (275 cases)
Along with its value-oriented wines, GLF Wines will also be offering a limited selection of single-vineyard designates, with only 50 cases of each wine available for sale:
*van der Kamp Vineyard Pinot Noir - Sonoma Mountain area (2018) - SRP $50 per bottle
*Lorenzo Vineyard Chardonnay – Russian River Valley (2019) - SRP $50 per bottle
*van der Kamp Vineyard Pinot Meunier (2019) - SRP $50 per bottle
Wine industry experts are offering praise for GLF Wines.
"Greg La Follette leads the class in the adage, 'great wines are made in the vineyard' in the same spirit as taught by his mentor, the legendary André Tchelistchef," said Rob Davis, retired winemaker, Jordan Winery (1976-2019).
GLF Wines are available to buy online at GLFWines.com.
About GLF Wines:
GLF Wines is a premium handcrafted wine label created by Sonoma County winemaker, Greg La Follette, and his business partner Kevin Lee. The goal of GLF Wines is to bring premium varietals from Russian River and Sonoma to a wider audience of wine lovers, by creating unique blends of grapes and offering them at an accessible price point. Learn more at GLFWines.com.
