SAN DIEGO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hydralyte, makers of oral rehydration solutions, announces the launch of its latest product, Hydralyte + Energy Boost, an all-natural lemon-lime flavored drink mix available in on-the-go pouches. An easy replacement to coffee or energy sports drinks, it's a healthier energy boost that's doctor-approved, featuring 100mg of caffeine from green tea and vitamins B12 & B6. It contains the correct balance of electrolytes and glucose required for rapid rehydration.
Hydration + Energy Boost is scientifically formulated to rehydrate faster than water and includes seven key electrolytes, including magnesium and potassium. The secret is its advanced rehydration formula that allows fluids to enter the bloodstream rapidly. The fast-dissolving formula includes 225mg of Vitamin C for an immune boost. Pour one stick into a 7-ounce glass of water, allow it to fizz and dissolve, then drink.
"With nearly 75 percent of adults dehydrated daily without even knowing it, we offer consumers a safe, easy, and rapid solution to ensure the right amount of fluid intake each day," CEO of Hydralyte Oliver Baker said. "Our new great-tasting Hydration + Energy Boost comes at a perfect time with immune-boosting ingredients that are just as important as staying properly hydrated. It's a healthier way to get a pre-workout boost or a morning kickstart without the need for a cup of coffee."
Hydralyte's formula is based on the World Health Organization's Oral Rehydration Solutions formula for rapid rehydration, making it far more effective than other high sugar alternatives. The brand is trusted by the medical community, professional athletes, and families around the world.
All of the brand's products help with fatigue, headaches, morning fog, dry mouth and dizziness among other common conditions caused by dehydration. They feature clean ingredients, with no artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners, and are vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and non-GMO.
Hydralyte + Energy Boost sells for $34.99 for 20 7-ounce packets. For more information on the brand's complete offerings, visit https://hydralyte.com/.
