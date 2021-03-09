Reservoir, the nation's third distillery making bourbon and whiskies outside of Kentucky, has earned more than 100 awards since 2012, including seven medals at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The Virginia grain-to-glass distillery announced it has begun distribution in Kentucky and will launch in Georgia beginning, April 1. Pictured above: Reservoir's Founding Rye, Reservoir's Hunter & Scott Bourbon and Reservoir's Founding Bourbon.