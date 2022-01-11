CLARKESVILLE, Va., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With over 30 years experience serving 1,000+ businesses in the hospitality industry, Loyal Patron and Waitbusters Dining are excited to announce their latest strategic endeavor – The Call Concierge. This front end enhancement upgrades the telephone greeting customers hear and automatically sends text messages back to the caller containing their desired response.
The Call Concierge was developed in response to three of the most pressing problems facing hospitality businesses today:
- Staff stress due to competing priorities
- Guest satisfaction due to staff shortage
- Reduced revenue due to poor customer experience
This new service assists hospitality staff in answering phone calls and delivers an immediate response to the most common questions asked by callers.
"Staff shortages have plagued the hospitality industry since Covid-19 emerged and finding time to juggle a myriad of responsibilities, especially during peak operating hours is challenging for many businesses," explains Shane Gau, Chief Product Officer of Waitbusters Dining. "The Call Concierge helps alleviate this problem by instantly reducing incoming phone call traffic and delivering the answers callers seek more efficiently and automatically. The end result is happier customers and staff with overall increased revenue."
Easy to use, quick setup, no additional equipment needed
The Call Concierge can be used by any business that sees value in directing callers to their current online services and web pages. It provides callers with quick answers without requiring your staff to respond to every phone call. There's no hardware or software to install, it works with all hospitality services, and it takes less than three minutes to sign up for a no-cost 30-day trial.
"Businesses gain another massive advantage when using The Call Concierge and that is permanently storing links to online service platforms on customer's mobile phones," according to Loyal Patron, President and CEO, Adam Miller. "The ability to immediately receive links to online ordering menus, reservation platforms, specials, catering, and more for instant one tap access is a recipe for driving repeat business."
Giving callers what they want delivers an exceptional experience
For example, after hearing the greeting, a caller may press 1 to place an online or delivery order or press 2 to make a reservation. The caller then instantly receives a text message containing a link to the appropriate digital menu, reservation or wait line page.
Benefits for restaurant managers
- Focus on guest experience and staff satisfaction
- Easily respond to compliments and complaints
- Rapidly address the most important situations and immediate issues
Benefits for restaurant front end staff
- Provide guests with a warm, friendly, welcoming service
- Reduce multitasking stress
- Stop error-prone phone order-taking, question answering, and bill payment
Raving feedback from initial customers
"We get more done. Adding The Call Concierge boosted morale because the hosts are no longer distracted with deciding to respond to our customers on hold or those in front of them."
Dan Tufts, Buffalo Wing Factory
"Most of the easy questions that take up a lot of time are now handled with The Call Concierge. Just giving directions or taking phone orders was a distraction. Our customers like it."
Yana Alekseeva, Blackfinn Ameripub
"Every phone call my staff doesn't have to personally answer provides more time to devote to our in-house guests. Amazing service."
Lisa Malgrove, Lebanese Taverna
For all hospitality and restaurants businesses, The Call Concierge delivers exceptional service, easy setup, and a 30-day no-cost trial. Loyal Patron and Waitbusters are dedicated to serving the hospitality industry with innovative solutions available on a monthly subscription.
About Loyal Patron
Loyal Patron LLC is a provider of robust loyalty and rewards solutions that helps operators build an accurate customer list and connect with customers to generate constant frequency. Their solutions increase sales and profitability, track guest feedback, and retain happy customers.
Loyal Patron provides all of the following services inside one ecosystem:
- Gift Card (Swipe) & eGift Card Service
- Loyalty & Rewards Programs
- Marketing Automation
- Mobile Text Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Wi-Fi List Building and Marketing
- Guest Survey Collection and Insights
- Membership Subscriptions (VIP, Platinum, etc.)
To Learn More About Loyal Patron:
Email adam@loyalpatron.com or visit https://loyalpatron.com
Connect with the author on LinkedIn
About Waitbusters
Waitbusters Dining is committed to helping restaurants reduce costs and enhance customer experience.
Their products increase revenue and streamline everyday operations, allowing businesses to grow from a steady flow of customers. Their secret sauce: No matter what part of the software restaurants use, there is an incremental revenue generating feature that nobody else offers.
Waitbusters product suite includes:
- Commission-Free Online Ordering
- Delivery Fleet Logistics
- Wait line Management
- Reservations Management
- Table and Server Management
- Contactless On-premise Dining Order and Pay
To Learn More About Waitbusters Dining:
Email sgau@waitbusters.com to request a demo, or visit https://www.waitbustersdining.com
