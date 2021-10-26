NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail Market In Thailand by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the retail market in Thailand between 2021 and 2025 is USD 55.21 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver
  • Market Challenges

The growing demand for convenience food products and the provision of value-added services are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the threat from counterfeit products will challenge market growth.

The retail market in Thailand report is segmented by Product (Grocery, Apparel and footwear, BPC, Home and garden, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online). The grocery segment will be the largest contributor to the market growth as various leading domestic and international retailers expand their product portfolios.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • Aeon Co. Ltd.
  • Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd.
  • Central Group of Company
  • CP All Public Co. Ltd.
  • Foodland Supermarket Co. Ltd.
Retail Market In Thailand Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 55.21 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.01

Regional analysis

Thailand

Performing market contribution

Thailand at 100%

Key consumer countries

Thailand

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aeon Co. Ltd., Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd., Central Group of Company, CP All Public Co. Ltd., Foodland Supermarket Co. Ltd., Home Product Center Public Co. Ltd., Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd., Tesco Plc, and The Mall Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Landscape
  • Market Sizing
  • Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Segmentation 
  • Customer landscape
  • Geographic Landscape
  • Vendor Landscape
  • Vendor Analysis
  • Appendix

