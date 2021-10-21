LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Committed to producing cutting edge food packaging equipment that is unparalleled in its' customizability, performance, and quality, Raque Food Systems operates with the same dedication they started with over 40 years ago. That same dedication is what motivated their desire to bring their branding, logo, and new website into the modern era.
Founded by Glen Raque and Ed Robinson, the heart of Raque has always been in the quality machinery that they build. The new logo represents that machinery, with the triangle and 'empty and full' rectangles representing a Raque piston filler and the empty and filled trays on a production line. The triangle was moved to the inside of the logo in the redesign, making it even more a part of 'Raque' than when it stood beside it.
Raque wanted the website to be updated and refreshed to look and feel like a company that is current and technologically sound. Their goal was to make newer generations of engineers and customers feel that it was relevant in order to drive them to keep digging into all that Raque has to offer. "We wanted to make sure that our customers were aware of the wide selection of Raque machines and applications that our equipment can be used in," said Raque's Chief Operating Officer, Robert Raque. "We wanted to stop hearing our customers say, 'I didn't know you did that.'"
One of the most important changes was to make the site less wordy. The initial video on the homepage does the most in highlighting what Raque is all about. "We wanted to show potential customers what we do, rather than just tell them," said Robert. "It's our hope that the video will inspire customers to reach out to us where we can properly help solve their problems." Between the video and various equipment pages, Raque hopes the new website will enable customers to quickly and easily find what they are looking for in order to increase the efficiencies in their plants.
Building high quality custom machinery for the food packaging industry, Raque services a wide variety of industries from ready meals, to pie production, to pizza systems. Their goal is to solve their customers' food packaging problems with good engineering and the highest quality machinery possible. When you buy Raque, you get a solution designed specifically for your application that is of the highest quality.
