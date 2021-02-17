ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revel Systems, a cloud-based point of sale (POS) and complete business management platform, today announced the company's tenth anniversary, a significant mark of longevity in the cloud-based POS market. For the last decade, Revel has enabled both restaurants and retailers to power and accelerate their operations as they move to an increasingly digital experience for their customers.
Revel pairs an intuitive point of sale platform with critical management tools to help restaurants and retailers deliver a better customer experience, diversify revenue streams and scale their business with ease. Servicing both large restaurant and retail chains as well as small to midsize merchants, Revel provides a comprehensive business management platform that drives business growth.
Innovation has been a constant priority at Revel, and the challenges of COVID-19 only accelerated the need for fresh solutions to meet the rapidly-changing needs of consumers. Revel has responded swiftly with the Revel XT line, a series of next-generation products that includes native online ordering, mobile device management, delivery management, a self-service kiosk and a customer display system. These offerings provide deep insights into merchant operations and create the flexibility needed in the new consumer experience.
Building on its early foothold, Revel has achieved the following industry milestones over the last decade:
-In 2013, Revel launched its first native solution for online ordering as an option for revenue diversification for clients.
-In 2014, Revel introduced an open API for client customization of its platform, allowing customers much needed flexibility.
-In 2017, Revel added Revel Advantage®, a fully-integrated payment processing solution for its platform.
-In 2018, Revel's customer satisfaction score jumped from 78 percent to 94 percent after bringing support operations fully in-house, mirroring best-in-class metrics for a technical support center.
-In 2019, Revel was named a "Best Place to Work," placing in the top five of Atlanta Business Chronicle's large business category in its annual recognition, and underscoring the company's position as the "People POS."
-In 2020, Revel emerged as a leader in enterprise implementations for cloud-based platforms, winning the trust and rolling out with forward-focused clients like The Halal Guys, FAT Brands, and Moe's Southwest Grill.
"December 2020 marked our tenth year as a company, which means we've been servicing our clients and adapting to their needs for longer than any other player in the cloud-based POS space," said Greg Dukat, CEO, Revel Systems. "We're excited that our clients can benefit from our platform's maturity and sophistication, and are grateful for the continued opportunities to innovate and elevate our offerings in support of their success."
About Revel Systems
Revel's point of sale and business solutions provide a native cloud technology platform that is at the heart of our clients' businesses. The Revel platform helps restaurants and retailers deliver a better customer experience, diversify revenue streams, and scale their businesses with ease. The Revel Essentials™ solution, which has been deployed at thousands of customer locations, is designed for the needs of small chains. The Revel Enterprise® solution is tailored for large chains and leads the industry with a broad footprint of national, big brand customer implementations. Revel is committed to client success and strives to be a people-first business, leading with integrity and transparency. For more information, please visit http://revelsystems.com or call (415) 744-1433.
