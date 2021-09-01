ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revel Systems, a cloud-native point of sale (POS) and complete business management platform, today announced a new charity initiative. Through this initiative, Revel will allocate a portion of its annual revenues to support four nonprofit organizations based in cities where Revel has major offices, including Atlanta, GA, San Francisco, CA, and Vilnius, Lithuania.
"Revel is committed to improving the communities where we live and work," said Greg Dukat, CEO, Revel Systems. "We selected four nonprofit organizations in our geographic communities that are each doing exemplary work transforming the lives of individuals in need. A major component of this program is also to galvanize our employees to give back, which is why we are giving them a day of paid time off to volunteer in their respective communities."
The four nonprofit organizations selected this year are:
- City of Refuge (Headquarters in Atlanta, GA, national charity): City of Refuge helps individuals and families transition out of crisis into productive lives.
- Giving Kitchen (Headquarters in Atlanta, GA, national charity) : Giving Kitchen provides emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources.
- Lietaus Vaikai (Vilnius, Lithuania): Lietaus Vaikai's mission is to unify autistic people, families raising autistic children and professionals working with kids who have autistic spectrum disorder.
- Family Giving Tree (San Francisco, CA): Through personal connections, generous giving, and life-long volunteering, Family Giving Tree delivers backpacks filled with school supplies and wished-for holiday gifts.
The last eighteen months has brought significant turmoil to the hospitality industry and many have had to contend with immense challenges - both professionally and personally. Today's announcement demonstrates the importance of stewardship to Revel and the communities it serves.
Revel Systems will also support its employees who want to donate their time and their professional expertise to local nonprofits. Employees will be given the option to take a paid day of service to directly volunteer for opportunities of their choosing each year.
Added Dukat, "At Revel, we strive to support the communities where we live and work. Financial contributions are only one way to make a difference, so providing our employees with a paid day off to do meaningful work helps to make a local impact and develop deeper connections."
About Revel Systems
Revel's point of sale and business solutions provide a native cloud technology platform that is at the heart of our clients' businesses. Revel's platform helps restaurants and retailers deliver a better customer experience, diversify revenue streams, and scale their businesses with ease. The Revel Enterprise® solution is tailored for large chains and leads the industry with a broad footprint of national, big brand customer implementations. Revel is committed to client success and strives to be a people-first business, leading with integrity and transparency. For more information, please visit http://revelsystems.com or call (415) 744-1433.
Contact:
Sara Long
Spark for Revel Systems
Media Contact
Sara Long, Sparkpr, +1 (415) 962-8200, sara.long@sparkpr.com
SOURCE Revel Systems