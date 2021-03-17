HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Mar. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Farmers and food producers are vying to be some of the first to get their food samples into free "sample boxes" sent to thousands of restaurants in major U.S. metropolitan areas.
The organizer is Rgand.com, a new direct trade online platform that revolutionizes the way producers supply the foodservice and hospitality sectors. Rgand makes a splashy U.S. market entry with Sample Box Marathon, the race to distribute food samples to 26,385 U.S. food establishments. The Marathon kicks off with 3,000 restaurants in the first sprint.
Rgand, described as the "Amazon for Restaurants," enables food producers to sell their goods directly to restaurants and commercial food buyers, bypassing costly wholesalers and distributors. By cutting out the middleman, both producers and restaurants save time and money within the food supply chain for the first time.
The Marathon is a product promotion program where producers compete to become the most sampled producer on the Rgand marketplace. On the platform, a producer moves 1 mile for every sample box they are included in until they've completed the full distance of 26,385 miles.
The Sample Box Marathon is designed to showcase the most popular and best-reviewed food supplies. Once a restaurant has received a trial box, they need to review its contents on the Rgand platform and share their first-hand feedback about samples to get the next free box.
Rovshan Rasulov, CEO of Rgand, said he was excited to showcase the best in independent food producers in the thrilling online race. He said: "The Sample Box Marathon is a great opportunity to shine a spotlight on the talents of independent food producers across the globe while saving them time and money on promotion and finding new direct buyers."
"We implemented a marketplace that brings food producers and restaurants together face-to-face with no intermediaries in-between. On our platform, producers find new business, but in a fun way. The Marathon does just that. Our mission is to send 1 million boxes packed with samples of manufacturer's own brands to restaurants and enable both sides to trade directly, with no intermediaries."
Rgand, the new online platform, has been welcomed by food suppliers who are keen to increase sales and profits in the almost $1 Trillion U.S. restaurant business.
The state-of-the-art technology allows food businesses to list their products online, send their goods to a Rgand Fulfilment Center. Rgand starts sending sample boxes to restaurants in New York, Boston, and Miami, before expanding nationwide.
Restaurants should visit Rgand.com and apply to receive free samples. Restaurants can purchase products at direct-from-manufacturer prices any time at any quantity and receive delivery straight to their door.
Food manufacturers and commercial food buyers interested in saving time, money, and taking back control from distributors should register on Rgand.com to sell directly to end buyers.
About Rgand.com
Rgand.com is the first online wholesale marketplace for producers and restaurants to trade directly, eliminating all intermediaries. Food and restaurant supplies manufacturers get direct access to thousands of buyers, bypassing costly tradeshows, distributors, and stores. Restaurants and other commercial food establishments purchase high-quality foods and supplies at direct-from-manufacturer prices, enjoy special offers, free samples, and free shipping. Visit Rgand at http://www.Rgand.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
