The race, which supports the international non-profit's global work to end hunger, allows people to participate anytime and anywhere during a one-week period in May.
RALEIGH, N.C., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rise Against Hunger, the international hunger non-profit organization, will host its annual Rise & Stride™: Race to End Hunger from May 16-22, 2022. This will be the third year that the organization has hosted a virtual 5K/10K race that supports its work to end hunger.
Rise & Stride™ is one of Rise Against Hunger's annual signature events, serving as an important and impactful opportunity for people to engage with the organization's mission of ending global hunger. Since Rise Against Hunger launched its first virtual 5K/10K race in 2020, the annual event has quickly become a popular staple with donors and supporters across the country. In both 2020 and 2021, approximately 700 racers participated nationwide, from Raleigh, North Carolina, to New York, New York, and Los Angeles, California. This year's race is also expected to have more than one thousand participants from across the country.
"More than 720 million people face hunger around the world, and we all can do our part — no matter where we live — to address this critical issue," said Troy Robinson, Rise Against Hunger's Chief Development Officer. "Rise Against Hunger's Rise & Stride™ race provides a meaningful opportunity for individuals and groups to support the work to end global hunger, and we're thrilled to have people join us in our mission through this 5K/10K race for the third year."
The Rise & Stride™ 5K and 10K distances intentionally connect to the organization's mission. In many of the remote, last-mile communities that Rise Against Hunger serves, children walk an average of three miles — roughly five kilometers — daily to school where they can receive nutritious Rise Against Hunger meals. The race distances, therefore, honor these journeys.
Each participant's $40 registration fee supports Rise Against Hunger's work to serve children and families affected by food insecurity around the world. After registering, the racers will participate anytime and anywhere, choosing their preferred date, time, location and terrain, between May 16-22.
About Rise Against Hunger
Rise Against Hunger, an international humanitarian organization, is growing a global movement to end hunger by empowering communities, nourishing lives and responding to emergencies. With locations across the U.S. and five international offices, the organization provides immediate nourishment for those facing hunger today and implements sustainable solutions that will lift entire communities for years to come. Rise Against Hunger has facilitated volunteer meal packaging of more than 540 million meals to be distributed to countries around the world. To find out more about Rise Against Hunger's efforts to end hunger worldwide, please visit http://www.riseagainsthunger.org/.
