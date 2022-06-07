Brand new Little Italy-inspired restaurant boasts classic dishes and house-made pasta
EL PASO, Texas, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Step down into the cozy dining room located at 600 El Paso Street, and find Ristorante Casanova. Recently opened by El Paso business owner and entrepreneur, Elma Carreto and Chef Jesus Martinez, Casanova celebrates a new spin on Italian classics —inspired by legendary Italian-American restaurants where service is swift and dishes exquisitely prepared.
Casanova's menu features classic cocktails, fresh salads, scratch-made pastas, authentic pizza, and savory entrees by Chef Jesus Martinez. Martinez studied at top-rated restaurants in San Francisco's Little Italy bringing fine Italian food to his home in El Paso. The pasta is made from scratch each day with local ingredients and following generational Italian family recipes. Casanova's signature dishes include veal and beef filled ravioli with green peas, olives and prosciutto; Brasato Al Vino, braised beef short rib with Italian red wine and truffle butter; The Casanova pizza is handcrafted with fresh mozzarella, full circle mushrooms, baked to perfection and drizzled with truffle oil.
"All of my dishes are made right here in-house – even the pasta is made fresh daily. We've really taken our time to source both the best local and authentic Italian ingredients. Our guests immediately taste the difference in the cuisine," explains Chef Martinez.
The vibe of Casanova is "Italian loud." It is lively and spirited and reminiscent of big family dinners. Servers work together – acting more like cousins helping with Sunday dinner than co-workers waiting tables. The unique "service by committee" is not only efficient, it also adds to Casanova's charm. The tasteful decor acts as the perfect backdrop allowing the rich, red and white table coverings to serve as a nod to old-school, Italian traditions.
"A place like Casanova could easily be found in New York, Chicago, Boston or LA, but we're glad to make El Paso its home. We are proud to bring a little taste of Italy to our hometown," says owner and local entrepreneur, Elma Carreto.
Ristorante Casanova serves dinner seven days a week from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. It features live music Wednesday through Friday and a "sister" rooftop bar, Terrazzo. For more information, call 915-532-8733 or visit links to Facebook and Instagram.
