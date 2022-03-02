NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Disaronno International LLC, Wine Enthusiast's 2021 Wine Star Awards Spirits Brand/Distiller of the Year, is proud to announce the appointment of Robert Cullins as their new Executive Vice President. Robert brings an impressive three decades of international leadership and experience within the beverage alcohol industry to his new role with Disaronno International LLC.
"I am honored to take on the role of Executive Vice President of such a storied company, one that continues to innovate in an ever growing industry," says Cullins. "I'm looking forward to hitting the ground running with the team to further the successes of our unique brands in the United States and beyond."
Robert's 30-year-long career showcases his incredible leadership and expertise having worked with Montenegro Americas as Managing Director, where he established the first foreign entity outside of Italy for Gruppo Montenegro and forged strategic distribution partnerships throughout the United States. In addition, Robert served as the Chief Executive Officer of Stoli Group based in Luxembourg, where he directed the strategic, financial, and operational platforms for the portfolio.
Furthermore, Robert held past positions as Executive Vice President/Managing Director for Shaw Ross International Importers, the import division of Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits of America in Miami, Florida and was a founding partner and Managing Director of Santa Teresa USA. He has also worked with Diageo, where he held positions of Sales Development Manager in Hong Kong, Vice President/Commercial Director in Tokyo, Senior Vice President/Commercial Development Manager in Latin America and was the President of Americas Duty Free.
With a strong focus on innovation, Disaronno International LLC has seen exciting growth. Noteworthy developments have included the launch of the bold and contemporary Irish whisky brand, The Busker, which includes the full range of Irish Whiskey styles; the introduction of a Disaronno line extension with Disaronno Velvet Cream Liqueur; the relaunch of Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur; and innovative product launches with Tia Maria Matcha and ENGINE GIN.
About Disaronno International LLC
Disaronno International LLC is a subsidiary of Illva Saronno SpA, a leader in the global wine and spirits business. Disaronno International LLC has always centered on the values of heritage, innovation, and quality. The company's heritage dates back to 1525 with the creation of Disaronno Originale, and today has grown to include 7 distinct brands with 31 unique products. Disaronno International LLC is the exclusive importer and marketer of Disaronno Originale – the world's favorite Italian liqueur, Disaronno Velvet, The Busker Irish Whiskey, Tia Maria Coffee Liqueur, Tia Maria Matcha, ENGINE Gin, Rabarbaro Zucca Amaro, Duca di Salaparuta & Corvo, and Florio Marsala.
For more information, visit http://www.disaronnointernational.com.
Media Contact
Collin Smith, Colangelo & Partners, 908-229-3529, csmith@colangelopr.com
SOURCE Disaronno International