The Red Circle Honor presented by the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA)'s Women's Alliance Network (WAN), was awarded to Rome Grinding Solutions for Achievement in Developing and Promoting Women. This award was accepted on November 4th at the Biennial Women's Breakfast by President Kate Rome, Vice President of Sales Ryan Van Maasdam, Director of Business Development Cara Godack, Sales Representative Derek Kamstra, and Sales Representative Brandon Winkel.