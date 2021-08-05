MEDINA, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After the first six months of 2021, Romeo's Pizza, the award-winning, 50-unit pizza franchise, has already awarded 28 new franchise agreements, setting itself up to not only hit but exceed its development growth goal of 70 open locations by the end of the year.
"It is a very exciting time to join Romeo's Pizza," said CEO Ryan Rose. "People have always craved comforting, convenient and high-quality pizza, and very few brands are able to deliver that with the dedication that we do."
In July 2021, Romeo's was named one of the top 25 fastest growing companies by Nation's Restaurant News. With a 26.5% increase in system-wide sales in 2020, Romeo's Pizza dominated the pizza category, with competitors Marco's Pizza seeing a 24.7% increase and Papa John's seeing 19%.
Romeo's online ordering rate has also increased by 3% over the past few months, and the brand has also added a total of 26,000 new rewards members to its program.
This considerable expansion comes after several years of successful growth, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2018, Romeo's experienced the highest sales in its 20-year history. In 2019 it broke that record again. Then, in 2020, as the pizza industry thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic, Romeo's shattered its previous record once more. This year, Romeo's continues to experience dramatic sales growth, reporting a 14% same-store sales increase across its franchise system in the first quarter of 2021.
Romeo's theory behind the pizza industry's flourishing state of success? Pizza connects. Forty-three percent of Americans eat pizza once a week, while 93% of people in the U.S. eat pizza once a month, and more than 5 billion pizzas are sold worldwide each year. Romeo's Pizza believes that pizza brings people together, creating a sense of community wherever it appears.
Romeo's Pizza is also appealing to existing franchise owners who want to scale to multi-unit ownership and has signed eight new deals with existing franchisees in its system in Q2. The brand's fine-tuned business model, strong franchisee support system and community-driven approach are the main reasons why existing franchisees continue to invest in the brand.
"Over the past few years, we've been able to demonstrate the strength of our business strategy," said Rose. "In 2021, we're excited to see how much higher we can climb."
The cost to open a Romeo's Pizza franchise ranges from $190,800 to $640,500, including a $30,000 franchise fee. For more information on franchising with Romeo's Pizza, visit romeospizza.com/franchisee-apply.
ABOUT ROMEO'S PIZZA:
Founded in 2001 in Medina, Ohio, Romeo's Pizza is an award-winning, food-first pizza community. With 50 locations and counting, the growing international franchise delivers handcrafted excellence through our local pizza champions. We believe pizza is always the answer. We deliver sweet smiles, one slice at a time. We will positively impact our communities and environment through our Pizza with a Purpose initiative. The initiative supports local, national and worldwide organizations that believe in making a positive impact on people and our planet. To learn more about Romeo's Pizza franchise opportunities, visit https://romeospizzafranchise.com/.
