SAN FRANCISCO, Sep. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rooster & Rice, the 10-location foodie-favorite Thai restaurant concept, has introduced a new Ginger Scallion Sauce to its streamlined menu. The sauce, now available at any Rooster & Rice location for only $1, offers an instant kick of flavor atop the brand's signature organic chicken and rice dishes.

Ginger Scallion Sauce is made with only four ingredients: fresh ginger, green onions, canola oil and salt and imparts umami — which means "essence of deliciousness" in Japanese — alongside the characteristic fresh, spicy and slightly sweet flavors of ginger. In addition to its full-bodied flavor, the sauce is vegetarian and gluten-free.

"Our new Ginger Scallion Sauce is both savory and delicious with a deep, rich flavor that we know our customers will enjoy," said Tommy Charoen, co-founder and executive chef at Rooster & Rice. "It's simple, healthy and clean, and pairs perfectly with all of our menu items."

Founded in 2015 and combining a streamlined, chef-driven, yet simple-to-execute menu focusing primarily on Thai chicken-and-rice dishes, Rooster & Rice has quickly become one of the most exciting new concepts in the quick service restaurant category, proving itself to be pandemic-proof throughout the challenges of 2020.

From its signature Khao Mun Gai - poached, organic chicken served over fragrant chicken rice, garnished with cucumber and cilantro - to "The Original" - chicken breast and thigh with skin served with jasmine white rice - Rooster & Rice's roster of flavorful and healthy Asian comfort food dishes have become a daily fix for numerous Bay Area devotees.

"We're excited to introduce our new Ginger Scallion Sauce to our menu," said Bryan Lew, co-founder of Rooster & Rice. It's a crave-worthy sauce that packs a surprising punch of flavor that our customers will love as a complement to their favorite dishes."

For more information about Rooster & Rice, visit: https://www.roosterandrice.com/.

About Rooster & Rice

Founded by career restaurateurs Bryan Lew and Tommy Charoen, Rooster & Rice has been serving fresh, organic Thai dishes to Bay Area diners since its first location opened as a pop-up in a San Francisco hot dog shop in 2015. An instant hit, the brand rapidly expanded into multiple permanent locations. In 2019, Rooster & Rice partnered with Aroi Hospitality Group, a restaurant group whose team includes two of the founders of food-delivery app Caviar, to help the brand develop in new markets.

