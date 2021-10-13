NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The root beer market is set to grow by USD 97.64 million, progressing at a CAGR of 4%, from 2020 to 2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The root beer market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The growing global beer market will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Root Beer Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
- Product
- Decaffeinated
- Caffeinated
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Root Beer Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the root beer market include Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, BrewDog Plc, Cloudwater Brew Co., Diageo Plc, Kirin Brewery Co. Ltd., Mikkeller ApS, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Saranac Brewery, Stone Brewing Co., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the root beer market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
The growing demand from millennials is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as lower awareness of root beer and lack of standardized quality definition may threaten the growth of the market.
Root Beer Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist root beer market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the root beer market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the root beer market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of root beer market vendors
Root Beer Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 97.64 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.92
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, France, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, BrewDog Plc, Cloudwater Brew Co., Diageo Plc, Kirin Brewery Co. Ltd., Mikkeller ApS, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Saranac Brewery, Stone Brewing Co., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
