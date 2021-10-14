HEALDSBURG, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT: Roth Estate Halloween SPOOK-TACULAR
Eat, drink, and be scary... if you dare! Roth Estate Winery is bringing back it's signature "SPOOK-TACULAR '' event on October 30 for the first time since 2018, with the theme of CarnEvil. The event will be hosted outdoors on the Roth Terrace featuring a hair-raising haunted fun house in the Foley Food & Wine Society Cave, carnival game booths, fortune teller, live band, food trucks, and of course Roth wine. Prizes will be awarded for Funniest Costume, Scariest Costume, Best Duo/Group Costume, Most Creative Costume, and Best CarnEvil Themed Costume. Special discounts on wine cases and shipping will also be available.
WHO: Roth Estate
Roth Estate was founded in 2001 simply as a tribute to the founder's family name and a desire to produce bold, powerful Cabernet Sauvignon from the Alexander Valley with the truest and best expression of the land. As our respect for the craft grew, so did our mission to create a bold expression of luxury Bordeaux varietals from Sonoma County's best AVAs alongside our drive to embrace and share the "ultimate life" through celebrating friends and family and championing bold, and incredible wine, food and experiences.
WHEN: Saturday, October 30, 2021; 6-9 p.m.
WHERE: Roth Estate, 10309 Chalk Hill Road, Healdsburg, CA 95448
TICKETS: Guests must be 21 and older to attend.
$150 GA | $125 Sister Property Members | $100 Roth Estate & Foley Family Wine Society
RSVP: Click Here To Purchase Tickets
