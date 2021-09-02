VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rouxbe, the leading online culinary school, today announced the launch of two stand-alone courses now available -- The Cook's Roadmap and Plant-Based Cooking: An Introduction. Both courses focus on foundational techniques ranging from knife skills to core cooking methods, and are geared to individuals at all levels who want to expand their culinary skills.
"Whether the pandemic forced them into their kitchens or they've enjoyed cooking for decades, many home cooks want to take their skills to the next level, or are even considering a career in the culinary space, " said Ken Rubin, Chief Culinary Officer at Rouxbe. "Both of these courses are great introductions to an elevated level of cooking as they provide fundamental skills and knowledge that make creating menus and meals both less stressful and more delicious."
The Cook's Roadmap course provides a framework for thinking about cooking food, modeled after the thought process of real professional chefs. This top-down approach helps students not only understand the landscape of cooking, but breaks cooking down into clear, conceptual pieces that can be mixed and matched to better understand, refine or create new dishes. Lessons in this course include knife skills, salads and salad dressings, rice & grains, wheat & gluten, pasta and both dry and wet cooking methods.
Plant-Based Cooking: An Introduction will arm students with the tools needed to live and eat a plant-strong diet, and how to begin integrating more plant-based ingredients into their daily lives. This course will also teach students about steaming, sweating, sautéing, braising, how to make salads, how to cook grains, legumes and so much more.
Both courses are recognized as approved programs by the American Culinary Federation and World Association of Chef Societies. Cooks Roadmap also provides transferable credits from the American Council on Education and both provide CEHs from Association of Nutrition and Foodservice Professionals.
To register for these courses, or the full offerings from Rouxbe please visit https://rouxbe.com/individual-training/
About Rouxbe
Rouxbe, the world's leading online culinary school, was founded in 2005 to train people of all abilities to become better, more confident — even healthier — cooks in kitchens around the world. With high definition videos, world-class instructors, peer support and interactive assignments, Rouxbe has set the bar as the new standard in culinary education, providing certificate-level instruction not only to quality restaurants and hospitality organizations but also to serious home cooks and career changers. Rouxbe's revolutionary online platform delivers cutting edge e-learning solutions that drive and measure learning outcomes and engagement while providing effective, lower-cost alternatives for training professional cooks. Rouxbe programs are also recognized by both the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation and by WorldChefs as approved training programs. For more information, please visit http://www.rouxbe.com.
