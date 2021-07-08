VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rouxbe, the leading online culinary school, today announced that the American Council on Education's Learning Evaluations has reviewed and recommended college credit for six courses.
ACE, the major coordinating body for all the nation's higher education institutions, seeks to provide leadership and a unifying voice on key higher education issues and to influence public policy through advocacy, research, and program initiatives.
"Over the past 15 years, Rouxbe has provided students with a thorough foundation of culinary skills that have provided the education needed to kickstart their careers, advance within their organizations, and fulfill lifelong dreams," said Ken Rubin, Chief Culinary Officer at Rouxbe. "The ACE recognition will only further help students get a leg up, with the ability to access a culinary education on their own terms through our robust online platform."
ACE Learning Evaluations helps adults gain academic credit for courses and examinations taken outside traditional degree programs. Colleges and universities consider ACE recommendations in determining the applicability of coursework and examination results to their courses and degree programs. For more than 70 years, colleges and universities have trusted ACE to provide reliable course equivalency information to facilitate their decisions to award academic credit.
Rouxbe courses that have been recommended for college credit by ACE Learning Evaluations include Culinary Foundations, Professional Cook Certification, Professional Plant-Based Certification, Essential Vegan Desserts, The Cook's Roadmap and Seafood Literacy. For more details and a complete listing of these courses, please visit the ACE National Guide website at https://www.acenet.edu/National-Guide/Pages/.
About Rouxbe
Rouxbe, the world's leading online culinary school, was founded in 2005 to train people of all abilities to become better, more confident — even healthier — cooks in kitchens around the world. With high definition videos, world-class instructors, peer support and interactive assignments, Rouxbe has set the bar as the new standard in culinary education, providing certificate-level instruction not only to quality restaurants and hospitality organizations but also to serious home cooks and career changers. Rouxbe's revolutionary online platform delivers cutting edge e-learning solutions that drive and measure learning outcomes and engagement while providing effective, lower-cost alternatives for training professional cooks. Rouxbe programs are also recognized by both the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation and by WorldChefs as approved training programs. For more information, please visit http://www.rouxbe.com.
About ACE
Founded in 1918, ACE is the major coordinating body for all the nation's higher education institutions, representing more than 1,600 college and university presidents and more than 200 related associations nationwide. It provides leadership on key higher education issues and influences public policy through advocacy. For more information, please visit http://www.acenet.edu or follow ACE on Twitter @ACEducation.
