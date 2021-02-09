VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rouxbe, the leading online culinary school, today announced Around the Table, a new, free live event series hosted by Barton Seaver, award-winning chef and author. The series will provide insight, instruction and lively conversation from key authors on everything culinary. These virtual events will focus on Seaver connecting with authors on their books and experience, while creating delicious meals that are accessible to anyone.
"We have all spent more time in our own kitchens over the past year, and many of us are hitting a wall when it comes deciding what to cook; we need something new to get us through these winter and early spring months," said Ken Rubin, Chief Culinary Officer at Rouxbe. "Barton has been a breath of fresh air to all of us here at Rouxbe, and we have no doubt that he will bring that same energy to this new series, providing all of us some much needed inspiration."
The first event will take place this Thursday, February 11 at 2pm EST/11am PST with guest Domenica Marchetti, the author of seven books on Italian home cooking. The focus of the event will be on Marchetti's book, The Glorious Vegetables of Italy. Barton will prepare a handful of recipes from publication, including Crostini with Grilled Peppers and Tuna and Rapini Braised in Tomato Sauce.
"One of the things I love most about the culinary space is the people I meet, and with the current pandemic, connecting with them and sharing ideas has gotten more difficult," said Seaver. "The Around the Table series is an opportunity to revisit the books on our shelves while connecting with the broader community through some of the greatest culinary minds. Not only do I plan for these to be a learning opportunity, but also a fun way to collaborate and bring audiences together."
Live events have been a part of Rouxbe's foundation since 2014, from Open Office Hours with culinary instructors to detailed lessons on everything from Plant-Base Holiday Menus to Exploring Pastry & Baking Techniques. Rouxbe provides a platform for viewers to ask questions directly to the host during these events, making them interactive.
"Expanding our live events platform is something we've wanted to do for some time," continued Rubin. "It's a fantastic way to not only connect with the Rouxbe community, but to gain knowledge and insight from experts in a unique and compelling format. We hope you'll tune in!"
For more information, please visit https://rouxbe.com/live-events A recording of these will be provided 24 hours after the live event.
About Rouxbe
Rouxbe, the world's leading online culinary school, was founded in 2005 to train people of all abilities to become better, more confident – even healthier – cooks in kitchens around the world. With high definition videos, world-class instructors, peer support and interactive assignments, Rouxbe has set the bar as the new standard in culinary education, providing certificate-level instruction not only to quality restaurants and hospitality organizations but also to serious home cooks and career changers. Rouxbe's revolutionary online platform delivers cutting edge e-learning solutions that drive and measure learning outcomes and engagement while providing effective, lower-cost alternatives for training professional cooks. Over 110 hours of foundational training are available in English, Spanish, French, Mandarin and Arabic to hundreds of thousands of cooks in 180 countries. Rouxbe programs are also recognized by both the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation and by WorldChefs as approved training programs.
For more information and the latest news about Rouxbe, please visit http://www.rouxbe.com.
Media Contact
Sarah Mann, Rouxbe, +1 2068182429, pr@rouxbe.com
SARAH A MANN, Sarah Mann PR, 2068182429, sarah@sarahmannpr.com
SOURCE Rouxbe