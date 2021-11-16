VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rouxbe, the leading online culinary school, announced the launch of a newly refreshed Plant-Based Pro course, a six-month intensive program focused on teaching home cooks and professionals the fundamentals of plant-based cooking. The course is available for sale starting today, with the inaugural course launching on December 31st. Students complete Plant-Based Pro online with instructor support and grading on their own time, and from anywhere.
"Plant-based foods have a place in everyone's diet, whether people adhere to it as a lifestyle or just one night a week," said Dan Marek, Director of Culinary & Development at Rouxbe. "The updated Plant-Based Pro course includes core lessons derived from our deep foundation and expertise in putting plants front and center, along with the latest plant-based innovations and the necessary techniques that make cooking easier. It's an incredible, all-encompassing course that students can utilize if they are looking to secure a culinary job, advance in one they already have, or simply want to become more well-informed as they cook for themselves at home."
New content for the course includes:
- Basics of Smartphone Photography - Learn everything from setting your scene, lighting and lens basics
- Fermentation - Tips and tricks for working with cabbages, pickles, dips and drinks
- Cooking with meat substitutes - Including seitan, jackfruit, mushrooms, falafel and more
- Grilling - From smoking to grilling vegetables, fruit and plant-based proteins
- Bread Making - Covering fermentation, proofing, and shaping
- World flavors - Lessons on foods from India, China, Africa, Mexico and the Middle East
- Desserts - An added section of fun, easy to make fruit-forward dishes
Beyond these new additions, the course offers a true foundation for plant-based cooking. Lessons covered vary from plant-based nutrition and knife skills to culinary wellness, plant-based staples and meal planning.
The cost of the course is $1,799.99 but Rouxbe is offering a special introductory price of $1,549.99 through 2021. The course provides 6 college credits through ACE and is industry recognized as a quality training program by the American Culinary Federation (ACFEF), WorldChefs and Association of Nutrition & Foodservice Professionals(ANFP).
For more information and to enroll, please visit https://rouxbe.com/plant-based-certification-course/
# # #
About Rouxbe
Rouxbe is the world's leading online culinary school, was founded in 2005 to train people of all abilities to become better, more confident—even healthier—cooks in kitchens around the world. With high-definition videos, world-class instructors, peer support and interactive assignments, Rouxbe has set the bar as the new standard in culinary education, providing certificate-level instruction not only to quality restaurants and hospitality organizations but also to serious home cooks and career changers. Rouxbe's revolutionary online platform delivers cutting-edge e-learning solutions that drive and measure learning outcomes and engagement while providing effective, lower-cost alternatives for training professional cooks. Rouxbe programs are also recognized by both the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation and by WorldChefs as approved training programs.
Media Contact
Sarah Mann, Rouxbe, +1 2068182429, pr@rouxbe.com
SARAH A MANN, Sarah Mann PR, 2068182429, sarah@sarahmannpr.com
SOURCE Rouxbe