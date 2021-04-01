RUTHERFORD and FORESTVILLE, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Designed for travelers seeking a romantic journey through the most celebrated regions of Northern California wine country, today Napa Valley's Auberge du Soleil and Sonoma County's Farmhouse Inn announced "Rutherford to Russian River" an exclusive new partner offer featuring hotel stays, culinary offerings, and wine tasting experiences unique to each destination. Developed to showcase an iconic California road trip, "Rutherford to Russian River" highlights the drive along renowned vineyards that produce exceptional Cabernets from Napa's Rutherford appellation as well as sought-after Pinots grown in Sonoma's Russian River Valley. Guests have the flexibility to choose their own route – starting in Napa Valley and continuing to Sonoma County, or kicking off their experience in Sonoma and completing their journey in Napa – while enjoying luxurious accommodations, access to Michelin Star culinary offerings, and customized wine tasting itineraries available at each property.
At Auberge du Soleil in Rutherford, guests will spend two nights in a Deluxe Hillside Room or Suite where they are welcomed with a bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon produced in the Rutherford AVA. Working in advance with the hotel's Concierge team, guests will co-create a customized tasting itinerary featuring nearby Napa Valley wineries and enjoy lunch or dinner at the hotel's recently reopened Michelin Star-rated Restaurant or relaxing treatments at the Auberge du Soleil Spa. The final evening ends with a romantic turndown of sparkling wine and chocolate-covered strawberries.
Special offer prices start at $1,425 for a Deluxe Hillside Room, and $2,275 for a Deluxe Hillside Suite. Winery tasting fees may apply. Includes daily breakfast for two and a $150 resort credit redeemable on dining or spa services during the stay. Access to the hotel's Mercedes-Benz Guest Drive Program is also included on a first-come, first-served basis.
Farmhouse Inn will welcome guests with a bottle of Russian River Valley wine as they arrive at their Barn Junior Suite. A Volvo Luxury SUV house car will set the tone for a customized tasting itinerary through the best of Sonoma County wineries and vineyards. Daily breakfast is included, and a $150 resort credit may be applied toward dinner at the Michelin-starred fine-dining restaurant on property, casual all-day fare at Farmstand, or treatments at the newly reimagined Spa at Farmhouse. A Toast-the-Day turn down featuring sparkling wine and a hot bath, replete with rose petals, candles, and a selection of local Sumbody bath products is also included.
Prices starting at $1,250 for a Barn Junior Suite.
To reserve the "Rutherford to Russian River" experience guests and travel professionals are invited to contact each property separately to secure preferred dates. This offer is not combinable with other offers and is subject to availability. All rates are subject to change without notice.
About Auberge du Soleil
Inspired by the relaxed sophistication of the South of France and infused with California soul, Auberge du Soleil features wine country's most luxurious accommodations, spectacular valley views, a Michelin Star Restaurant, and the exclusive Auberge du Soleil Spa. Nestled within a 33-acre hillside olive grove, the "Inn of the Sun" is celebrated for delivering passionate, intuitive service that embodies gracious Napa Valley hospitality. The 50 residential-style rooms, suites and private maisons, recently renovated by AD 100 interior designer Suzanne Tucker, principle of Tucker & Marks, San Francisco, set the stage for romance in the seclusion of the adults-only environment. The property is a long-standing member of Relais & Châteaux, an international association of outstanding boutique properties known for their excellence in hospitality and the culinary arts. For more information: aubergeresorts.com/aubergedusoleil. Follow Auberge du Soleil on Facebook and Instagram @AubergeduSoleil
About Farmhouse Inn
Situated on a serene ten-acre wooded property in Sonoma County's world-famous Russian River Valley region, Farmhouse Inn combines the hospitality of a family-owned country inn and the amenities of a Four-Diamond luxury boutique hotel to create a casually elegant wine country escape. A charming and romantic property in the emerging and popular destination of the Russian River Valley, Farmhouse Inn celebrates the spirit of wine country by providing guests with an insider's experience of Sonoma County. Celebrating its milestone 20th anniversary this year, the Inn boasts a Michelin-starred restaurant, a full-service farm-to-table spa, and picturesque gardens throughout the property. All of Farmhouse Inn's 25 rooms—including seventeen Barn rooms and suites, six cottage rooms, and two original farmhouse rooms—offer relaxing, scenic views with an unparalleled luxury experience. For more information: http://www.farmhouseinn.com. Follow Farmhouse Inn on Facebook and Instagram @Farmhouse_Inn.
