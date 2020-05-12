CHICAGO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest addition to RXBAR's lineup of wholesome, real food products is the breakfast canvas we've all been waiting for: Vanilla Almond RX A.M Oats joins RXBAR and RX Nut Butter in the Vanilla Almond flavor family and makes it easy to create a delicious, nutritious breakfast that's worth waking up for each and every morning.
"We've seen a lot of love for our Vanilla Almond RXBAR and our Vanilla Almond RX Nut Butter, and we wanted fans to be able to enjoy this popular flavor any time of day," said Jim Murray, President, RXBAR. "Vanilla Almond RX A.M Oats offer an indulgent and versatile flavor profile that pairs well with a wide variety of other flavors, so you can dress up your oats however you like."
Like all RXBAR products, Vanilla Almond RX A.M Oats are made with real, wholesome ingredients you might find in your own kitchen or pantry, including egg whites for protein, almonds for crunch, gluten-free oats and real vanilla. The result is a delicious breakfast canvas, ready for any and all customizations - from a handful of fruit to a drizzle of nut butter and everything in between.
All RX A.M Oats single-serve cups are packed with 12g of protein and 6g of fiber and can be prepared in one of three ways for a better morning in minutes: with hot water, in the microwave or as overnight oats.
To celebrate the launch of Vanilla Almond RX A.M. Oats as the perfect breakfast canvas and bring a little inspiration into homes across the nation, RXBAR is hosting a virtual art class May 31st from 11:00-12:00 EST. Fans can chow down on their own breakfast masterpiece while learning how to make an artistic stop-motion masterpiece with the talented Trisha Zemp. The class is free of charge and will be filled on a first-come first-served basis. To sign up, head to www.rxbar.com/yourcanvas.
Vanilla Almond RX A.M. Oats are now available for purchase online at RXBAR.com and will start rolling out at Stop & Shop, Sprouts, Hy-Vee & Hannaford this summer with additional expansion in grocery, natural and specialty retailers later this year. The new Vanilla Almond flavor joins the line up of other RX A.M Oats flavors including Maple, Apple Cinnamon and Chocolate.
For recipe inspiration, more information or to find locations where RX A.M. Oats are sold, visit https://www.rxbar.com/recipes.
About RXBAR
RXBAR is a wholesome snack brand with products made from a few simple ingredients and No B.S. RXBAR takes an honest and straightforward approach to its foods - no overblown claims, certifications or gimmicks. With products including RXBAR, RX Kids, RX Nut Butter and RX A.M. Oats, RXBAR makes food that tastes good and is good for you. Visit https://www.rxbar.com/ for more information.