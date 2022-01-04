RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2022 Mercer Culinary is excited to introduce Ryan Ivey, who will be stepping into the role of Regional Sales Manager - West, effective Monday, December 21, 2021. Ryan comes to us with years of experience working in the foodservice industry.
During his tenure in foodservice sales Ryan has successfully managed both supplies and tabletop products in a very challenging environment. He is highly regarded throughout the industry, making him a tremendous asset to our organization.
"We look forward to the addition of Ryan to our team as we continue to grow Mercer Culinary and Barfly Mixology Gear", states Joe Flaherty, Senior Vice President.
About Mercer Culinary
Mercer Culinary manufactures and supplies cutlery and accessories for the professional culinary market. Exceptional materials, unique design and dedicated craftsmanship are the hallmark of Mercer products. Mercer is the predominant supplier to culinary education with a strong presence in commercial foodservice spanning more than 30 years. Quality, performance, value, and service are the focal points for this second-generation family business.
Media Contact
Lisa DeMartino, Mercer Culinary, 6318654718, ldemartino@mercertool.com
SOURCE Mercer Culinary