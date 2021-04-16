WEST HAVEN, Conn., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sabatino Tartufi announced today a new company-wide sustainability-focused initiative to give back to the Earth. Sabatino is taking a 4-step approach to bring the company closer to carbon neutrality. The 4-pronged approach includes a new tree-planting program, more sustainable packaging, zero waste programs, and focus on reducing the carbon footprint of the company.
Sabatino, the global leader in fresh truffles and truffle products, is using the program to help build awareness of the real dangers climate change and pollution pose. This initiative builds on Sabatino Tartufi's 100-plus year history of striving to become a better, greener truffle company.
"While Sabatino Truffles is proud of its 100-plus year history, we are also proud of our ability to innovate and adapt quickly, which has helped us become the global leader in the truffle industry," says Federico Balestra, CEO, Sabatino Tartufi. "When your family's livelihood comes directly from the Earth, it's important to make sure it's there for future generations. That philosophy has been at the heart of Sabatino Tartufi from the very beginning."
The Earth Day 2021 initiatives are comprised of the following programs:
- New Tree-Planting Program: With each new order placed on SabatinoTruffles.com, the company will plant a new tree in one of their estate truffieres, the truffle orchards where the company's Black Winter and Summer truffles are grown.
- Greener, More Sustainable Packaging: Sabatino Tartufi are committed to removing all non-renewable or non-recyclable packaging from Sabatino Tartufi and Truffle Zest brand and products by 2024. This includes removing all use of styrofoam / polystyrene in packages by 2024.
- Zero Waste from Operations: Across all facilities, the company has focused on reducing waste to minimize the environmental impact of its operations. To date, Sabatino has achieved zero waste in its fresh truffle operations and is committing to find new ways to get to zero waste in its truffle products.
- Reduce Carbon Footprint: The company will focus on reducing its carbon footprint by reducing greenhouse gas emissions in its supply chain. With a physical footprint in the U.S., the firm is able to manufacture and ship more of products locally without the use of excessive shipping.
"We have been blessed with lands of unnatural beauty and bounty, but we are always taking steps to make sure we can continue sharing the fruits of our Umbrian estates with the world," says Federico Balestra.
To learn more about Sabatino Truffles' Earth Day Initiative, please visit https://www.sabatinotruffles.com/blogs/trufflepedia/earth-day-initiative-2021
About Sabatino Tartufi: Sabatino Tartufi brings the luxury and elegance of the world's finest truffles to the kitchens of professional and home chefs around the world. For over 110 years, Sabatino has offered the finest truffle products including truffle salts, truffle oils, truffle butter, and Truffle Zest - the best selling truffle seasoning. Visit http://www.sabatinotruffles.com to learn more.
For Media inquiries, please contact Dave Persaud, Vice President of Marketing, 917-724-5393, d.persaud@sabatinostore.com, http://www.sabatinotruffles.com
Media Contact
Dave Persaud, Sabatino NA, +1 9177245393, d.persaud@sabatinostore.com
SOURCE Sabatino NA