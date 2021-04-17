NOVATO, Calif., April 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafetyChain Software, the leading plant management platform, announced the date and lineup of their Spring Customer Summit will be held on May 4th, 2021. The half-day event will be held virtually, exclusive for SafetyChain customers and partners.
The theme for this online event is "Data Driven Approaches to Manufacturing Excellence." SafetyChain customers can sign up to attend training, thought leadership, and a panel discussion with solutions architects. They can also network with other SafetyChain customers in food, beverage, and CPG manufacturing, visit the virtual expo hall, and more.
"Technology continues to play a vital role in how process manufacturers increase productivity, maximize yield and maintain compliance with their customer and regulatory requirements," says Brian Sharp, President of SafetyChain Software. "The Spring Summit is focused on how data and analytics are driving modern manufacturing operations and is geared to help our customers make the most from our solutions."
The keynote presentation will pair Cameron Bergen, CEO of Mode40, with Roger Woehl, CTO of SafetyChain, as they discuss the Data Renaissance in Manufacturing. They'll cover how leadership and operations are adopting a data-first approach to modern manufacturing, along with how it drives return on investments at the plant level.
Marel, the leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software, and services to the poultry, meat, and fish industries, is the Gold Sponsor for the Spring Summit. Customers can visit the virtual booth to learn more about how Marel's Innova food processing software enables food processors to improve performance and enhance productivity.
SafetyChain will also announce the winners of three customer awards at the summit, including the Most Innovative Quality Program, Culture of Food Safety Award, and Plant Management Champion. To learn more about the Spring Summit, visit info.safetychain.com/safetychain-spring-summit-2021.
About SafetyChain Software
SafetyChain is the #1 Plant Management Platform that improves yield, maximizes productivity, and ensures compliance for food, beverage, & CPG manufacturers. Trusted by over 1,500 facilities, SafetyChain is the only complete solution for production (OEE & SPC), food safety and quality (QMS), and supplier compliance.
Media Contact
Aaron Bolshaw, SafetyChain Software, +1 888-755-8599, marketing@safetychain.com
SOURCE SafetyChain Software