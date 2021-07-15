NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Introducing BYROE –– a clean, natural skincare brand that leverages the anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of nutrient-rich foods found in salad to provide skin with the same high-quality nutrition you want to feed your body. Each product is formulated with a variety of highly-concentrated food ingredients containing important vitamins, minerals, and nutrients resulting in highly effective formulas suitable for all skin types.
"While attending Columbia Business School in NYC, I noticed that almost everyone grabbed salads for lunch. They are quick, easy and nutritious and I thought to myself, why can't we apply that same level of nutrition to our skincare routines?" says Amy Roe, founder of BYROE. "I was inspired to bridge the gap between wellness and skincare through a more holistic approach to nourishing the body on the inside and out, and voila –– BYROE was born."
The brand's powerful blends of antioxidant-rich superfoods put healthy skin first by eliminating harmful chemicals, finding the perfect balance between high-performance actives and potent natural ingredients, without compromising on quality, effectiveness, and safety. The core line is based on how one would make a salad –– with a Rice Cleansing Sorbet, Bitter Green Essence Toner, Tomato Serum, Bell Pepper Serum, Salmon Cream, and Tofu Gel Cream, BYROE builds a strong skincare routine with good-for-you greens, vitamin-filled fruits and vegetables, and proteins that'll keep skin clear and glowing.
In addition, BYROE is expanding the range with the launch of Fig Renewal Oil and Pear Serum Oil. Fig Renewal Oil is a lightweight, finishing oil that blends Fig, Jojoba Oil, Pro-Floral Concentrate, and Omega-rich Superfoods to revitalize the complexion and bring a replenishing burst of protective antioxidants to the skin. Pear Serum Oil combines the power of a facial oil and a serum all-in-one, with an exhilarating blend of moringa seed oil, dew-boosting glow matrix, red algae, and leaf shield to fortify the skin's barrier.
BYROE is dedicated to using its platform as a female-led company to empower other women through various partnerships and initiatives that give back through product and monetary donations. The brand has partnered with the Women's Housing and Economic Development Corporation (WHEDco), a community development organization focused on empowering women through all sectors via affordable housing, education and youth development, and community and economic development. Through this, BYROE supports low-income women in the New York City area.
For more information, visit http://www.byroe.com or follow at @byroe_official.
Media Contact
Julia Labaton, RED PR, 212.431.8873, julia@red-pr.com
SOURCE BYROE