NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Haven institution, Sally's Apizza, will begin delivery of their charred, coal-fired pizzas on Friday, April 24th. "Our time-table for offering delivery service got moved forward dramatically," said Bobby Consiglio, son of Sal "Sally" Consiglio. "Delivery wasn't something we were planning to do right now, but with so many people in our community unable to leave their homes during these uncertain times, we felt like we needed to step up."
"Dating back to the early years, we've always had a situation where demand exceeded supply," added Rick Consiglio, who still helps to oversee the operation along with his brother Bobby. "Long lines for our dining room deterred us from doing delivery earlier. The only delivery my father ever did was to New Haven factory workers and for Frank Sinatra when he performed in the area. With dining rooms remaining closed across the state, we needed to find a way to get Sally's into the hands of local people who have supported us throughout the years."
"After considering many delivery options, we selected the three world-class platforms Uber Eats, DoorDash and GrubHub as our partners to bring Sally's directly into people's homes," said Rob Nelson, Director of Operations.
In addition – to the relief of pizza heads everywhere, fans can now sidestep the notorious, soul crushing busy signals during peak hours with a new seamless online ordering option at sallysapizzatogo.com.
Service hours for both delivery and pickup are 3pm - 9pm, 7 days a week, with a delivery radius approximately 5 miles from the Wooster location. Take-out orders are available at the pick-up window, found immediately to the left of Sally's Apizza at 237 Wooster St., New Haven, CT 06511. Parking is available in the main lot, where customers will be guided by an attendant through the simple order/pickup process.
Established by Salvatore "Sally" Consiglio in 1938, Sally's Apizza continues it's 80+ year tradition of hand crafting authentic, New Haven coal-fired, brick oven apizza. Sally's Apizza is one of the most acclaimed pizzerias in the country, as featured in The New York Times, Washington Post, Eater's "America's 38 Essential Restaurants" and Barstool Pizza Reviews – "Top New Haven Pizza."