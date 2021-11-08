DANBURY, Conn., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill, whose always-fresh, never-frozen concept has driven its popularity and growth throughout Connecticut and New York, announced that its newest location in Westport, Connecticut, will open on Monday, November 8 at 11 am, with a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration to be held on Saturday, November 13 beginning at 11 am.
The grand opening celebration of the Westport restaurant, the 12th location to offer Salsa Fresca's special brand of delicious "always fresh, never frozen" menu items, will include special giveaways of free food and Salsa Fresca gear, as well as double rewards points for all members of the Salsa Rewards program. A drawing will also be held, with the winning prize being free catering for ten.
"This is an exciting time for the entire Salsa Fresca team," said Eric Friedman, COO at Salsa Fresca. "I am especially looking forward to spending the day with customers at this new location, the first new opening for Salsa Fresca since I joined the team earlier this year, and I am looking forward to making this location a thriving part of this community."
The grand opening festivities will feature a ribbon cutting, where First Selectman Jim Marpe and other elected officials will visit the site and sample the menu offerings.
"Westport is fortunate that businesses such as Salsa Fresca find a home here," said Selectman Marpe. "We are excited to have them become a part of our community and wish them much success."
The Salsa Fresca team has been moving quickly to bring the Salsa Fresca concept to more cities throughout the northeast, with two new locations opening in the next 90 days in Fairfield, Connecticut and Brewster, New York. "We are planning a total of seven more new leases next year," said Friedman, "With exciting expansion into ten or more communities a year starting in 2023 all throughout the Northeast."
Salsa Fresca's popular open kitchen concept will be a feature of the new location in Westport, where patrons can see their meals prepared; and the chain's successful formula reflects values of sustainability and community. "As we continue to grow, we plan to maintain our successful, personal culture in the Westport restaurant and every other location," said Friedman. "It is our culture, our commitment to sustainable practices, and our employee engagement that has been a key factor in our growth and success."
Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill offers an extensive menu of signature items, build-your-own items, and an impressive selection of gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian and nut-free options, including a return of the popular chili bowl menu item at all locations. "We are also very excited to be debuting a brand new menu item – our Queso Bowl, which is a tasty combination of queso, ground beef, guacamole, jalapeños and chips," said Friedman.
Salsa Fresca has an eco-friendly approach in every restaurant, with policies that include recycling cooking oil into bio-diesel, using humanely-raised beef and all-natural chicken, and working towards a goal of being a completely zero-waste restaurant.
Conveniently located in Playhouse Square at 275 Post Road East in Westport, Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill offers both indoor and outdoor dining. Like all Salsa Fresca locations, all staff follow heightened sanitation and cleanliness protocols and complies with all local and state Covid regulations. Employees are masked for customer safety. The public is invited to visit the grand opening, and take advantage of the many specials and giveaways.
