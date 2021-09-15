YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boak & Sons, Inc., a residential and commercial exterior contracting company in Youngstown, Ohio, is well known in the area for hosting the Annual Steak Fry. This event is held to thank customers, partners, and employees for their hard work throughout the year. On average, over 200 people from 50 different companies attend the event, but last year, the event was limited to Boak employees due to COVID-19. This year, Sam Boak has announced that on October 7th, the company will once again open its doors to those outside the organization.
Steaks for the event are supplied and cooked by Rachel's Restaurant, who has catered for Boak & Sons events for many years, such as their annual Christmas party. The choice steaks are grilled right outside the Boak & Sons warehouse and served with other delicious side dishes and deserts from the caterer.
"We cannot wait to welcome our customers and partners back to the Annual Steak Fry this year," said Boak. "Last year was hard to confine the event to just our employees, but safety always comes first. We will still be following CDC Guidelines for COVID-19 precautions by recommending masks and keeping everyone at safe distances, but it will be great to see everyone again. It's important for us to show appreciation to our partners and customers because without them, we wouldn't be where we are today."
Sam Boak is especially grateful for the partners who supported his company through the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. During that time, Boak made the decision to limit the company to emergency repairs only in order to keep his employees and customers safe during the unprecedented pandemic.
"The shutdown was hard on all of us," said Boak. "But our customers and partners showed extreme loyalty and patience, and for that we will be forever grateful."
The Annual Steak Fry is also open to the employees of Boak & Sons, giving them the opportunity to meet and mingle with their coworkers and meet the suppliers of the materials they work with every day.
For more information about Boak & Sons, Inc. and their services in roofing, gutters, insulation, sheet metal and siding, visit http://www.boakandsons.com or call 330-793-5646.
About Boak & Sons:
Boak & Sons, Inc. was founded by Sam Boak in 1974 as an insulation contractor. With the high energy costs of the 70's, Boak & Sons expanded early on into the roofing business. They offered economical roof installations through cutting edge technology and equipment, allowing customers to recoup even more in energy savings. Today, Boak & Sons is a residential and commercial contractor for roofing, insulation, sheet metal, siding, and gutters. Based in Youngstown, Ohio, the company serves customers in surrounding areas from Cleveland, Akron, and Canton to Cranberry and Pittsburgh. For more information on Boak & Sons, visit their website at: https://www.boakandsons.com/
