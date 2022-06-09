Tickets are available now for the annual event, held this year on Saturday, August 6th at the La Crema Estate at Saralee's Vineyard
WINDSOR Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark the start of the harvest season with a wine country gathering that's as unique as the region. Russian River Valley Winegrowers will bring together winemakers, growers, and enthusiastic wine lovers for an evening of revelry during its annual Paulée Dinner, hosted this year on Saturday, August 6th, at the rustic La Crema Estate at Saralee's Vineyard. Inspired by the great tradition of Paulée gatherings in France, it's an unmatched opportunity to sample exquisite selections from more than 25 Russian River Valley wineries. Winemakers and guests alike will also share rare vintages and coveted, unique wines from their personal cellars during the elegant, family-style meal created by renowned local chefs and Sonoma County purveyors.
"The Russian River Valley has long been a destination for winemaking pioneers – the first grapes were planted 150 years ago, and generations of innovators have been crafting exceptional wines. Our Paulée Dinner honors that creative spirit, and our shared love of great wine, great food and great friendships," said Jesslyn Jackson, executive director, Russian River Valley Winegrowers. "There's no better to place to celebrate this rich legacy than at the La Crema Estate at Saralee's Vineyard. Saralee Kunde had an enormous influence on winegrowing in the area, and she was one of the predominant founders of Russian River Valley Winegrowers, so it is especially meaningful to gather on this picturesque historic property."
Nestled within 200 acres of vineyards that were first planted by Saralee Kunde and her husband Richard, the La Crema Estate at Saralee's Vineyard is a premier destination for wine education and exploration. At the heart of the property, a century-old, three-story building sits atop a knoll, overlooking the rolling landscape. Originally a barn, the Kundes transformed it into their family dwelling, and now the striking structure is the home for La Crema. Chef Tracey Shepos Cenami, who leads the estate's esteemed culinary program, will bring her talents to the Paulée Dinner.
Highlighting locally sourced ingredients and seasonal produce, the farm-to-table menu is a collaboration between some of the region's lauded chefs. The complete roster for the evening includes:
· Tracey Shepos Cenami, La Crema Estate chef
· Crista Luedtke of Guerneville's boon eat + drink, boon hotel + spa and BROT Modern German
· Mark Stark of Stark Reality Restaurants, which includes Willi's Wine Bar, Bird & The Bottle, Bravas Bar de Tapas, Monti's, Stark's Steak & Seafood, Willi's Seafood & Raw Bar, and Grossman's Noshery & Bar
· Additional Sonoma County purveyors include Costeaux French Bakery, Volo Chocolate, Wolf Coffee, and many more to be announced.
"This will be an evening to remember. Prepare to be wowed by the array of winemaker personalities, exquisite food and, of course, unforgettable wine," said Clark Lystra, board president, Russian River Valley Winegrowers. "In Burgundy, Paulée began as a way for the winemaking community to celebrate each vintage; today, we extend a warm welcome for guests to join with us to celebrate the start of the harvest season, meet the people who craft these world-class wines, and to get a sense of the winemaking history that unites us."
Participating Wineries
Attendees will have the chance to meet winemakers and enjoy wines from over 25 acclaimed producers including, Balletto Vineyards, Benovia Winery, Bob Cabral Wines, Bricoleur Vineyards, Carlisle Winery, Domaine Della, DRNK Wines, Gary Farrell Winery, Hartford Family Winery, Inman Family Wines, Jeff Cohn Cellars, Joseph Swan Vineyards, Korbel Champagne Cellars, La Crema, Landmark Vineyards, LANDO Wines, MacRostie Winery & Vineyards, MARITANA VINEYARDS, Merriam Vineyards, Notre Vue Winery & Vineyards, Ron Rubin Winery, Russian River Vineyards, Sonoma-Cutrer, Three Sticks Wines and Tongue Dancer Wines.
Ticket Information
The 2022 Paulée Dinner takes place on Saturday, August 6th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the La Crema Estate at Saralee's Vineyard, 3575 Slusser Rd, Windsor, CA. Tickets are $275 per person and include the welcome reception and dinner festivities. Visit https://russianrivervalley.org/events/paulee-dinner for full details and to purchase. Parking for the event will be at the adjacent property, Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards, and a shuttle will bring all guests from the parking lot to the dinner. All dinner events will be held outdoors, with ample room for social distancing as desired.
About the Russian River Valley Winegrowers
The Russian River Valley Winegrowers (RRVW) is a community of winemakers and farmers dedicated to producing exceptional wines that showcase the nuance and diversity of the Russian River Valley neighborhoods. Members are committed to being good stewards of the land and honoring the area's rich farming heritage. Founded in 1994, the nonprofit organization is dedicated to driving awareness for its 200 members with marketing, sales and event initiatives that showcase the acclaimed Russian River Valley growing region and its outstanding cool-climate wines. For more information on the Russian River Valley, please email info@rrvw.org or visit http://www.russianrivervalley.org.
About La Crema
Beloved winery La Crema was founded in 1979 as La Crema Viñera, meaning "Best of the Vine." For more than 40 years, the family-owned and operated winery has focused exclusively on cool-climate coastal appellations, where ocean winds and fog allow grapes to ripen slowly on the vine. Winemaker Craig McAllister continues to use boutique, time-intensive techniques to produce distinctively balanced and elegant wines. La Crema combines consistent high quality and elegant flavor with a modern, cosmopolitan personality. For more information, visit http://www.LaCrema.com.
