SAN FRANCISCO , June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Francisco-based Double Rainbow Ice Cream is inviting everyone to the Castro District Scoop Shop to celebrate Pride month. For the whole month of June, Double Rainbow will be hosting a Rainbow Hour where patrons can get $1 off just by showing up in Pride or Double Rainbow gear. Ice cream lovers can enjoy Rainbow Hour on weekdays from 3 PM to 6 PM or weekends from 12 PM to 1 PM.
During the month of June, Double Rainbow Ice Cream will also be donating 10% off all online orders to SFPride.org. Use code PRIDE10 to receive 10% off each order which will be donated to the San Francisco Pride community.
"We're thrilled that we can support the efforts of San Francisco Pride and celebrate Pride Month. Our community is at the core of what we do and has been since 1976 when we first opened our doors here in the city. We're so happy to see the smiles again in our scoop shop, a place where anyone is welcome and where there's a flavor for everyone!" said Taryn Segal, CEO of Double Rainbow Ice Cream.
With flavors to delight every taste and every diet, Double Rainbow Ice Cream is sure to put a smile on your face. Flavors range from indulgent classic ice creams to non-dairy varieties that taste so good, the dairy is not missed. Enjoy the rich and creamy Chocolate Vanilla Malt Frozen Custard or the signature flavor, It's a Goody, vanilla ice cream with fudge chips and peanut butter. For those who appreciate a dairy-free option, try the Chocolate Brownie, made with soy cream and rich dark chocolate vegan brownie pieces.
At the Double Rainbow Scoop Shop, patrons can also delight in novelties, such as a Cinnamon Sugar Cookie Sandwich made with creamy chocolate chips and chewy cinnamon sugar cookies. Take home dessert for the family with the Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream Cake, layers of luscious strawberry ice cream and cheesecake pieces, or indulge in a milkshake made with a favorite flavor.
Originally opened in the 1970s and declared the official ice cream of San Francisco by former Mayor Willie Brown, this classic ice cream shop offers sweet experiences. Recently returning to its roots in the Castro District, Double Rainbow is excited to support the LGBTQIA+ community, and share the love during Pride Month. Come on by and introduce yourself to this local treasure. Find Double Rainbow online at http://www.doublerainbow.com
