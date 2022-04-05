Sangre de Toro releases a modern and vibrant new visual identity that reinforces its Spanish DNA and mirrors its core values while attracting new shoppers to enjoy the "Spanish way of wine".
NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since 1954, Sangre de Toro has represented the joy of the Spanish lifestyle, reflected in its people, traditions and land by offering an excellent value wine to celebrate good times. With more than 60 years in the market and with a presence in more than 130 countries, Sangre de Toro has always adapted to the needs, and wants of evolving audiences to be the wine brand that best represents the Spanish way of life.
Aiming to reconnect with loyal followers and foster new relationships, Sangre de Toro reinvents itself, launching a new label that protects and imbues the famous bull icon with a sense of renewed heritage and authenticity. Modern and unique, striking yet elegant, with clear hints to the past but looking forward to the future, the new label has been designed conveying three pillars: stand out on the shelf, transmit the values of Spain, and modernize without breaking grounds.
The new brand design of Sangre de Toro Original presents a distinctive red color that occupies the center of the scene evoking the brand's bold personality and its uniqueness. Meanwhile, the most recognized icon, the bull, wins in presence and surface, with an interior pattern that provides dynamism and art, behind a stylish and refined naming. Details such as the counter volume for the bull and the gold stamping to highlight the heritage, evoke the bold brand's personality and its unparalleled quality.
Sangre de Toro adheres to sustainable practices, leading with honesty and responsibility towards consumers and the planet. A QR-code in the back-label will redirect users to the brand's website to learn more about its initiatives acting on climate change.
With this refreshed identity, Sangre de Toro is thrilled to continue its course on becoming the leading Spanish brand in the US. The new brand identity will roll out with the release of the 2019 vintage, recently awarded with 93 points by Decanter. It will be visible across social media, website, and retailers nationwide from Q2 2022.
About Sangre de Toro:
Sangre de Toro, recognized worldwide for the iconic bull, is a Spanish wine brand founded in 1954 by Familia Torres, one of the most recognized wineries on the international scene. Its portfolio is enjoyed in more than 100 countries and offers different varietals for a wide range of consumption occasions. As the ambassador of the Spanish Way of Wine, Sangre de Toro is a reflection of the Spanish land, traditions, and people.
