CHICAGO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sarpino's Pizzeria provides millions of customers with local, real Italian flavor with their various menu items. The company is proud to announce that they are now amongst the first restaurants serving Beyond Chicken® Tenders .
On July 8th Beyond Meat® launched their new spin on chicken tenders. With a chicken shortage across the country, Beyond Chicken Tenders offer a nutritious, plentiful plant-based option to its animal-based equivalent. The chicken tenders are made from plant-based ingredients like faba beans and peas. These chicken tenders are great for a balanced lifestyle as they offer 14g of protein per serving and have 40% less saturated fat than the leading foodservice chicken tenders.
Sarpino's Pizzeria quickly learned by offering food items that fit the vegan lifestyle they were able to provide great food options to customers that were previously restricted. By offering free delivery and staying open late, vegan diners can enjoy their favorite meal on their schedule.
Today, vegan diners and meat eaters alike can take advantage of Sarpino's full array of products with free delivery via GoSarpinos.com or the company's easy to use app.
Beyond Chicken Tenders are just the latest in a growing array of vegan options offered by Sarpino's Pizzeria. Customers can enjoy everything from vegan calzones and pasta dishes to signature specialty pizzas.
Customers looking to learn more about the vegan menu at Sarpino's Pizzeria are encouraged to visit the website at https://www.gosarpinos.com/vegan-menu/pizza. With all of the classics that customers still love still available, there's something for everyone at Sarpino's Pizzeria.
Sarpino's Pizzeria provides mouthwatering food with free delivery. Every Sarpino's Pizzeria is dedicated to gourmet quality and offers contactless delivery at all hours of the day. No matter when a person needs a hot and delicious meal, Sarpino's delivers.
