CHICAGO, Apr. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sarpino's Pizzeria provides millions of customers with local, real Italian flavor with their various menu items. The company is proud to announce that the addition of their vegan menu items has brought a whole new customer base to the restaurant.
Reviews have been pouring in since the introduction of Vegan menu options. Customers are saying things like:
"So excited that you've added so many vegan options! Pretty sure you have the most vegan pizza options out there!
"That the food didn't taste vegan. The best vegan pizza I ever had"
"Everything was made super quick and tasted amazing!! I'm so grateful that you are catering to vegans with so many options!".
Handmade with Beyond meat products, Daiya cutting board mozzarella cheese and plant-based toppings, pizza lovers can enjoy the following vegan menu items:
- Vegan Dubai Special Pizza
- Vegan Florentina Pizza
- Vegan Vegetarian Pizza
- Vegan Basiliko Pizza
- Vegan Mediterranean Pizza
- Vegan Medit Classic Pizza
- Vegan Tuscany Pizza
- Vegan Sorrento Delight Pizza
- Vegan White Pizza
- Vegan Italiano Pizza
- Vegan Italian Artichoke Pizza
- Vegan Margarita Pizza
- Vegan Specialty Pizza
- Vegan Make Your Own Pizza
- Vegan Calzones
- Vegan Salads
- Vegan Sandwiches
- Vegan Pastas
- Vegan Cheesy Bread
- Vegan Desserts (Will be Added Soon)
Sarpino's Pizzeria quickly learned by offering food items that fit the - vegan lifestyle they were able to provide great food options to customers that were previously restricted. The vegan lifestyle is growing in popularity as it has been proven that becoming vegan cuts your carbon footprint in half, makes people less likely to have a stroke and saves up to 30 animal lives a year.
Sarpino's Pizzeria plans on continuing to enhance their vegan offerings as it has resonated well with their customer base. As more people transition to vegan options due to dietary restrictions or lifestyle choices, Sarpino's wants to ensure that no one has to sacrifice a flavorful dining experience.
Customers looking to learn more about the vegan menu at Sarpino's Pizzeria are encouraged to visit the website at https://www.gosarpinos.com/vegan-menu/pizza. The Sarpino's mobile app makes it easier than ever to order and enjoy Sarpino's collection of loyalty perks.
About Sarpino's:
Sarpino's Pizzeria provides mouthwatering fresh food with reliable delivery 365 per year. Every Sarpino's Pizzeria is dedicated to gourmet quality and offers FREE contactless delivery at all hours of the day. No matter when a person needs a hot and delicious meal, Sarpino's delivers. Customers can now count on Plant-Based Real Italian Flavor Made with Love and Care
Media Contact
REBECCA KROUPA, SARPINO'S PIZZERIA, 847-374-6300, aschetter@webimax.com
SOURCE SARPINO'S PIZZERIA