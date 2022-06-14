Sarpino's® Pizzeria, a Chicago-based pizza chain known for offering real Italian flavors made with love and care, is excited to announce new deep-dish Chicago-style pizza offerings. Customers can now enjoy signature Sarpino's pizzas in the deep-dish style or create their own deep-dish pizza.
CHICAGO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sarpino's® Pizzeria is known for offering real Italian flavor made with love and care, is excited to announce new deep-dish pizza offerings–in regular and vegan options. Customers can now enjoy signature Sarpino's pizzas in the deep-dish style or create their own deep-dish pizza.
Everyone who loves the traditional Sarpino's pizza loves that the dough is made from scratch daily. Now, with the Chicago-style deep-dish offerings, customers can enjoy the same fresh approach in a new style of pizza. In addition, fresh California tomatoes help make a marinara that greatly reduces the chance of leftovers.
Every Sarpino's location uses the freshest ingredients from trusted brands. Delicious vegan options feature tasty ingredients from partners such as Daiya Cheese, Beyond Meat, and Field Roast to ensure maximum flavor.
Most Sarpino's locations serve a full vegan menu featuring specialty pizza, calzones, pasta, sandwiches, salads, cheesy breadsticks, and now – deep-dish pizza. So no matter your dietary choices, Sarpino's is there to provide a quality meal at all hours of the day.
For more information or to order our new deep-dish pizza visit our website: https://signup.gosarpinos.com/deepdish.
About Sarpino's
At Sarpino's, we stand by our mission to serve real Italian flavor made with love and care to our customers every time they place an order. Our specialty pizzas — not to mention a varied menu of other Italian-inspired dishes — come topped with only the highest-quality ingredients, including rich pizza sauce, savory meats, Wisconsin mozzarella and Edam cheese, and the freshest local vegetables to complement it all. We also want to make sure everyone gets what they are craving, so we encourage you to check out our brand-new vegan menu. Whatever you choose to order — from fresh salads to vegan pastas to golden-brown calzones — we will deliver it right to your door with no delivery or service fees when you order factory direct at
Best of all, we are up late 365 days a year to create delicious food from scratch — just for you. If you cannot get enough of your favorite Sarpino's specialty pizza or just have a lifestyle that requires you to eat your meals at different hours of the day, we are here for you. No matter the date or the time of day, our food is prepared fresh and delivered safe and fast.
Thanks to the incredible Sarpino's app, it has never been easier to get Sarpino's delivered safely to your door. Order via mobile app or online at gosarpinos.com. It is easy to order, pay, track and rate your delivery. Don't forget to join our Loyalty Program and start saving your dough today. Sarpino's — Real Italian Flavor, Made with Love and Care.
