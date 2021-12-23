OLATHE, Kan., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sarpino's Pizzeria provides millions of customers with local, real Italian flavor with their various menu items. The company is proud to announce the launch of their newest location in Olathe, Kansas this December. Kansas residents can learn more about the new location here.
The people of Olathe, Kansas can look forward to mouthwatering Italian food with free delivery. Sarpino's Pizzeria is open late so customers can enjoy a quality meal whenever it fits their unique schedule. Sarpino's Pizzeria is much more than a typical pizza shop. The company recently launched a line of vegan products that include Beyond Meat® chicken tenders, vegan pasta dishes with Daiya Mozzarella cheese, an array of vegan pizzas, sandwiches, and so much more.
Sarpino's Pizzeria currently serves authentic Italian dishes to customers across seven states. With close to fifty stores, Sarpino's continues to expand to help provide delicious dishes to as many people as possible. Franchising opportunities have exploded in recent years.
Several exclusive territories are still available for franchising. Interested candidates are invited to visit the Sarpino's franchise website at http://www.sarpinosfranchise.com for more information on the investment, ongoing support structure, and other benefits included in the franchise package. These deals come with the rights to proprietary recipes that make Sarpino's special.
The company is currently looking for employees for the Olathe location. Ideal candidates are passionate about food, have a strong work ethic and are looking to positively contribute to a great organization.
About Sarpino's
Sarpino's Pizzeria is a food delivery concept offering large regular and plant-based menus. Italian-inspired pizzas, calzones, sandwiches, pastas, salads, and more are available for carryout or delivery. Sarpino's uses only top-quality ingredients and makes almost everything from scratch daily. Sarpino's — real Italian flavor made with love and care. To find a Sarpino's location near you, visit the website at http://www.gosarpinos.com. For more information on this pizza franchise opportunity, visit http://www.sarpinosfranchise.com.
