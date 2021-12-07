CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sarpino's Pizzeria provides millions of customers with local, real Italian flavor with their various menu items. Sarpino's offers the largest selection of vegan (plant-based) pizza options available for delivery in Chicago, Kansas City, Minneapolis/St Paul, and South Florida. These vegan options have been incredibly well-received by diners looking to enjoy authentic Italian flavor while maintaining their vegan lifestyle.

After adding plant-based pepperoni from their friends at Field Roast, the manufacturer of extraordinary plant-based pepperoni, Sarpino's is encouraging diners to participate in the "Pepperoni Challenge."

The Sarpino's "Pepperoni Challenge" asks people to try both regular and plant-based pepperoni on the same pizza and find out which pepperoni reigns supreme. Those who have a hunger for pizza and a taste for curiosity can accept the challenge and add both pepperoni toppings to their pizza at no charge. Learn more here.

Participating locations include:

  • Miramar, Florida
  • Coral Springs, Florida
  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  • Lincoln Park, Illinois
  • Bucktown, Illinois
  • Albany Park, Illinois
  • Wrigleyville, Illinois
  • Riverwoods, Illinois
  • Gurnee, Illinois
  • Evanston, Illinois
  • Harwood Heights, Illinois
  • La Grange, Illinois
  • Glen Ellyn, Illinois
  • Elmhurt, Illinois
  • Bloomingdale, Illinois
  • Northbook, Illinois
  • Oakdale, Illinois

Go to gosarpinos.com to learn more and participate in the "Pepperoni Challenge" before it's too late!

About Sarpino's

Sarpino's Pizzeria is a food delivery concept offering large regular and plant-based menus. Italian-inspired pizzas, calzones, sandwiches, pastas, salads and more are available for carryout or delivery. Sarpino's uses only top-quality ingredients and makes almost everything from scratch daily. Sarpino's — real Italian flavor made with love and care. To find a Sarpino's location near you, visit the website at http://www.gosarpinos.com. For more information on this pizza franchise opportunity, visit http://www.sarpinosfranchise.com.

Media Contact

Sarpino's Pizzeria, Sarpino's Pizzeria, 847-374-6300, us@gosarpinos.com

 

SOURCE Sarpino's Pizzeria

