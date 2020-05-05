Sauer Brands Inc., maker of iconic condiments, seasonings and spices including the Duke's Mayonnaise and The Spice Hunter Brands, has acquired Chicago Custom Foods LLC and with it the Kernel Season's popcorn seasonings brand. Kernel Season's is the leader in its category and is part of an expanding product lineup that includes Tasty Shakes oatmeal mix-ins and Veggie Season's vegetable seasonings. A new premium popcorn seasoning, Truffle Season's, is set for introduction later this year.