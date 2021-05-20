LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With consumers radically shifting behaviors in a post-pandemic world and retail businesses struggling to rehire workers, demand for self-service automation products and solutions has never been stronger. That is why Networld Media Group is convening its first in-person Self-Service Innovation Summit (The Future of Self Service), December 14–16, 2021 at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida.
The summit will draw business and thought leaders from banking, retail, restaurants, hospitality, theme parks and entertainment, academia, office buildings operations, government services, and other industries to explore the innovative technological advances that are empowering businesses to provide products and services when, where, and how consumers wish to purchase them.
"Virtually all consumer-focused businesses are being forced to rethink their go-to-market strategies at this time," said Kathy Doyle, president/publisher of Networld Media Group, which produces nearly a dozen daily industry news sites, including Vending Times and Kioskmarketplace. "The Self-Service Innovation Summit will delve deep into how businesses can create exceptional self-service experiences that are simultaneously safe, easy, convenient, and engaging for consumers."
"The Summit," Doyle said, "will integrate the collective intellectual power of self-service industry stakeholders — buyers, suppliers, ICXA association members — with those of our editorial teams at Kioskmarketplace, Vending Times, Digital Signage Today, ATMMarketplace, Retail Customer Experience, and Restaurant Operator Daily.
Key themes for this year's Self-Service Innovation Summit include:
- How contemporary consumer expectations are changing.
- How businesses need to evolve and respond.
- Cutting-edge technologies and service solutions that are emerging to address these trends.
"How do today's consumers want to eat, shop, work, and play?" said Networld Media Group Brand Director Alicia Lavay. "Our summit will explore how retail businesses can evolve to give consumers what they want while also remaining true to their core values around customer experience and engagement."
This year's Summit will feature the 2021 Self-Service Innovation Awards for:
- B2B Innovation of the Year.
- B2C Innovation of the Year.
- Best COVID-19 Solution.
- Reader's Choice Award: Innovator of the Year (company).
- Reader's Choice Award: Innovator of the Year (person).
Nominations for these awards will open soon. Registration for the Summit is already underway with multiple discounts available for qualified individuals, early bird signups, international travelers, and groups. Complimentary press passes may also be requested, and businesses interested in sponsoring the Summit can learn more at https://selfserviceinnovation.com.
Media Contact
John Renner, Networld Media Group, +1 502-387-2547, johnr@networldmediagroup.com
David Drain, Networld Media Group, 817-914-6728, davidd@networldmediagroup.com
SOURCE Self-Service Innovation Summit