CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For Valentine's Day this year, Twisted Alchemy, an award-winning cold-pressed juice brand, has developed customized cocktail kits, including: Mint to be Together, Sealed with a Twist, One in a Melon, and My Main Squeeze. Included with a purchase of the kit is a FREE virtual experience on Saturday, February 13th, hosted by award winning bartender, Nigal Vann. To take part in this virtual experience - "Alchemy of LOVE and Cocktails" - place your order at twistedalchemy.com by Thursday at midnight.
With bars and restaurants challenged with COVID restrictions and Americans social distancing and staying home, many are searching for creative ways to celebrate Valentine's Day with significant others, family and friends. Valentine's Day celebrations will look different this year as people turn to virtual experiences for opportunities to toast to love.
"In this time where everyone is isolated at home, it's more important than ever to bring people together and celebrate virtually in an engaging way," said Kim Holstein, co-founder of Twisted Alchemy. "Our Valentine's Day kits include our fresh juice kits, dried fruit garnishes and handcrafted rims that make the experience a special one. Nigal Vann brings such a creative fun energy, and he will pack the cocktail hour with a ton of fun tips and unique modifications, from non-alc to bringing the herbs and spices of the kitchen into the bar experience. Our experiences elevate the spirits of people around the country and bring people together with a toast."
Not Only for Valentine's Day
Twisted Alchemy also works closely with corporate clients to find ways to bring teams together, and Valentines Day is another chance to say thanks to your group. Twisted Alchemy will create a personalized name for the cocktail that can tie in a company's meeting theme, as well as a unique, delicious recipe that reflects the organization. Once a custom fresh cocktail recipe is developed, Twisted Alchemy can handle the rest, even contactless delivery straight to the door of every guest. Upon delivery, the custom cocktail kits will be a hit at any virtual gathering, connecting employees through a sip. The company offers curated cocktail hours, cocktail classes, and Toasts of Inspiration to provide customized cocktails for any event.
"Twisted Alchemy took all the heavy lifting and coordination off of my plate to execute a virtual happy hour," said Colby Young, Director of Channels & Alliances for SourceDay, a Texas based supply-chain software firm. "They made it so easy to engage virtually across the country over a delicious craft cocktail for a fun and productive remote experience. I plan to do this quarterly with all of our business partners!"
Twisted Alchemy's commitment to flavor, quality, and safety make their cold-pressed juices and fresh craft mixers the perfect solution for remote corporate events and celebrations. To learn more about creating your own customized cocktail experience, visit twistedalchemy.com/pages/experiences
Twisted Alchemy is the fresh juice solution for craft cocktails, providing professional bartenders and cocktail enthusiasts alike with 100% cold-pressed juices and fresh craft mixers to elevate their spirits. Founded by food and beverage entrepreneurs Kim & Scott Holstein, Twisted Alchemy continually develops award-winning varieties of cold-pressed juices and craft mixers for world-renowned restaurant hospitality groups, hotels, and event venues, as well as cocktail enthusiasts who enjoy expertly made drinks within the comfort of their own home. Twisted Alchemy now leads the virtual event industry with customized cocktail experiences, such as curated cocktail hours, cocktail classes, and Toasts of Inspiration.
For a complete lineup of virtual event options, products, and cocktail kits like the Cold-Pressed Margarita Kit, visit twistedalchemy.com and follow us on Instagram at @drinktwistedalchemy.
