NAPA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saverglass, the world's leading manufacturer specializing in the production and decoration of luxury and high-end glass bottles for the wine and spirits industry, is thrilled to share insights to its panel discussion at the 2021 ADI Crafts Spirits Conference on understanding the growing need for luxury packaging for craft distillers and spirits brands.
"Every year, we are honored to participate in the annual ADI Crafts Spirits Conference. Saverglass is committed to sharing its knowledge and supporting the craft and premium spirits community," said Michael Niehaus, Sales Director Midwest/East Coast at Saverglass. "As a leader in luxury glass bottle packaging, we must work together and help brands of all sizes find the best strategy that will allow them to premiumize their brand, stand out amongst the competition and ultimately attract new customers through attractive, differentiating and value creating packaging."
With over 100 attendees, the panelists discussed the elements that play a critical role in a brand's successful premiumization, impacting a company's market share, brand image, and sales. The panel included multiple perspectives, with a brand designer, a distiller, and a glass manufacturer:
- Ann Moran, Managing Director of Thoroughbred Spirits Group
- Michael Lahilah, Co-Founder of Lucky Seven Spirits
- Michael Niehaus, Sales Director Midwest/East Coast for Saverglass
Panel Insights Included:
- How to choose a glass bottle packaging strategy that represents the brand's story
- Implementing quality decoration features to existing glass bottle packaging to elevate a brand with consumers and stand out on shelves
- Global supply chain disruptions and the importance of partnering with a local glass bottle manufacturer
- Why sustainability is a driver for innovation in high-end packaging and beyond, with sustainability going beyond lightweight and how recycling and a circular economy are critical
About Saverglass
Saverglass is the world's specialist in manufacturing and decorating premium and luxury glass bottles, with three glass production sites and three decoration sites in France, one glass production and decoration site in Mexico, one glass production site in the United Arab Emirates, one glass production site in Belgium. Saverglass produces a total of about 500,000 Tons of premium glass per year and operates four decoration factories that decorate over 150 million bottles per year, including a state-of-the-art facility in North America. The Group achieved a turnover of $560 million in 2020. Saverglass has publicly released a comprehensive 2020-2021 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report detailing its achievements, measurable progress, and objectives in reducing its environmental impact.
