NAPA, Calif., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With visitors again welcomed to wineries for tastings and tour experiences, Stags Leap District Winegrowers today announced the release of their exclusive Library Wine Black Card, which provides wine enthusiasts an opportunity to sample rare, library vintage Cabernet Sauvignon. A limited number of cards are available allowing cardholders access to a vintner-selected wine when visiting 13 acclaimed Stags Leap District wineries from July through September 2021. Guests need only reserve an experience directly with participating wineries and then present their Black Card to bring their tasting to another level.
"The Library Wine Black Card offers a chance to taste history," said Nancy Bialek, Executive Director of Stags Leap District Winegrowers. "Cardholders will sample some extraordinary wines that aren't accessible through any other tasting. Stags Leap District wines are known to age gracefully, and our vintners have chosen some favorite vintages that highlight our area's distinct terroir and dedication to the highest-quality winemaking."
Underscoring the Stags Leap District Winegrowers' commitment to the long-term vibrancy of the region, as well as sustainability and land stewardship, the card also benefits One Tree Planted, a nonprofit dedicated to global reforestation. For every Library Wine Black Card sold, the Association will donate 10%, or $15, which will fund the planting of 15 trees in California.
"Winemaking in the Stags Leap District dates back more than a century, and we look to protect the land for centuries to come," Bialek continued. "We are proud to support an organization that restores nature and biodiversity and raises awareness about the importance of reforestation in California and around the world."
Cards are available for purchase for $150 only through the Association's website, http://www.stagsleapdistrict.com, and will be delivered in an embossed leather phone sleeve. The cards can be used multiple times, and grant cardholders and up to three guests a special pour at these 13 acclaimed Stags Leap District wineries: Baldacci Family Vineyards, Chimney Rock, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Clos du Val, Lindstrom Wines, Malk Family Vineyards, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Quixote Winery, Regusci Winery, Silverado Vineyards, Stags' Leap Winery, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, and Steltzner Vineyards. Regular winery tasting fees apply and reservations are required. Learn more at https://www.stagsleapdistrict.com/library_card.php.
About Stags Leap District Winegrowers:
The Stags Leap District Winegrowers is a non-profit association of vintners and growers united by the mission of enhancing the reputation of the appellation and its wines and sharing its quality with the wine-loving world. The SLDWA is comprised of 16 wineries and 9 grower members. Wineries include: Baldacci Family Vineyards, Chimney Rock Winery, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Clos Du Val, Ilsley Vineyards, Lindstrom Wines, Malk Family Vineyards, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Quixote Winery, Regusci Winery, Shafer Vineyards, Silverado Vineyards, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Stags' Leap Winery, Steltzner Vineyards, and Taylor Family Vineyards. To learn more about the Stags Leap District, please visit stagsleapdistrict.com or find the Association on Facebook.com/StagsLeapDistrict, Instagram.com/StagsLeapAVA and Twitter @StagsLeapAVA.
