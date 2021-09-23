COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The seasonal drink menu at Crimson Cup Coffee Houses captures the essence of fall in a cup, with a series of fleeting sensations available for a limited time.
"The first day of fall is the perfect time to introduce our seasonal menu," said Regional Coffee House Manager Amber Raffeld.
"We invite coffee lovers in Columbus and Tallmadge, Ohio to sample three fresh drinks: Jack-Oat-Lantern Latte, Ube Latte and Red Dragon Lemonade."
A fun new take on the ubiquitous pumpkin spice latte, the Jack-Oat-Lantern Latte features Crimson Cup's award-winning Wayfarer Blend espresso.
Sweetened with a fragrant syrup of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove spices, blended with pumpkin and steamed oat milk, and topped with house-made espresso whipped cream, Jack-Oat-Lantern takes PSL to a fresh new level.
Crimson Cup's Ube Latte offers a unique twist on a traditional Thanksgiving treat. Ube, a distinctive purple yam used in Philippine desserts, has a mellow flavor. Ube blended with espresso and milk tastes like sweet potato casserole in a cup.
Red Dragon Lemonade helps the taste of summer linger into the warm days of autumn. Shaken with dragon fruit and citrus, this gorgeous red-colored lemonade is as refreshing as a tropical sunset.
The drinks are available at Crimson Cup Coffee Houses at 1441 North High St. in Clintonville, 2468 Northwest Blvd. in Upper Arlington and 116 Tallmadge Circle in Tallmadge, Ohio.
While supplies last, 12-ounce Jack-Oat-Lantern and Ube lattes sell for $4.25. A 20-ounce Red Dragon Lemonade costs $4.25.
