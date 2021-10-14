NAPA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Winemakers and proprietors from the Stags Leap District will join together this fall in a series of virtual panel tastings sharing the area's history, and a peek into the making of these highly sought-after wines. The series will be held in conjunction with the release of this year's Stags Leap District Appellation Collection, which features 16 exemplary SLD-designated 2018 Cabernet Sauvignons. A highly limited release, the annual Appellation Collection highlights grace, power and textural richness – hallmark characteristics of the region's vibrant wines.
"This unique release is timed to be a luxurious gift for a Cabernet enthusiast or a special corporate package and is available only through the Association. With only 150 sets available, the Appellation Collection sells out each year. Each bottle offers the chance to explore the region sip by sip, and together the collection presents not only a snapshot the 2018 growing season but deep insight into the defining characteristics of Stags Leap District's Cabernets that earned the region its American Viticultural Area (AVA) designation in 1989," said Nancy Bialek, Executive Director of Stags Leap District Winegrowers. "For an even deeper experience, our vintners will bring to light a series of educational and entertaining live virtual tastings that share the region's history and inspiring future."
Offered for Appellation Collection loyalists and lovers of Cabernet, each of the new online events will focus on a different aspect of winemaking in the Stags Leap District. Advance registration is required. The complete series includes:
Appellation Collection Panel Discussions and Virtual Tastings
https://www.stagsleapdistrict.com/VirtualTastings
- Birth of a Sub Appellation, Friday, November 5, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. PDT
With Olav Goelet, Clos du Val; Janice Ilsley, Ilsley Vineyards; Doug Shafer, Shafer Vineyards; and Russ Weis, Silverado Vineyards
- It's a Terroir Thing, Friday, November 12, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. PST
With Robert Smith, Quixote Winery; Christophe Paubert, Stags' Leap Winery; and Allison Steltzner Sharp, Steltzner Vineyards
- Winemaker Wisdom, Friday, November 19, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. PST
With Elizabeth Vianna, Chimney Rock Winery; Robbie Meyer, Malk Family Vineyards; Josh Widaman, Pine Ridge Vineyards; and Marcus Notaro, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars
- Next Gen and Beyond, Friday, December 3, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. PST
With Michael Baldacci, Baldacci Family Vineyards; Jason Lede, Cliff Lede Vineyards; and Alicia Regusci Hardin, Regusci Winery
The 2018 Appellation Collection is priced at $2,150 for the 16-bottle set, packaged in two boxes complete with detailed winemaker tasting notes. Ground shipping is included. The Appellation Collection is only available for purchase only between October 15th to December 15th, 2021. Orders received by October 31st will arrive in time for the first webinar.
Availability:
- October 15th to December 15th, 2021
- 150 Appellation Collection sets
- Sold exclusively by the Stags Leap District Winegrowers Association
Order:
- http://www.stagsleapdistrict.com/AppellationCollection
- Or call 707.255.1720
Cost:
- $2,150, which includes ground shipping for 16 bottles shipped in two boxes with winemaker tasting notes. Additional sales tax applies to purchases made in California and in various other states, to the extent required by law.
Shipping:
- Included (where allowed by law).
The 2018 Appellation Collection includes one bottle of each of the following Stags Leap District-designated wines:
- Baldacci Family Vineyards, 2018 Black Label Cabernet Sauvignon
- Chimney Rock Winery, 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, Ganymede Vineyard
- Cliff Lede Vineyards, 2018 Magic Nights Cabernet Sauvignon
- Clos Du Val, 2018 Hirondelle Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
- Ilsley Vineyards, 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon
- Lindstrom Wines, 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon
- Malk Family Vineyards, 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon
- Pine Ridge Vineyards, 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon
- Quixote Winery, 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon
- Regusci Winery, 2018 'The Elders' Cabernet Sauvignon
- Shafer Vineyards, 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon One Point Five
- Silverado Vineyards, 2018 SOLO Cabernet Sauvignon
- Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, 2018 FAY Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon
- Stags' Leap Winery 2018 The Leap Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
- Steltzner Vineyards, 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon
- Taylor Family Vineyards, 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve
About Stags Leap District Winegrowers:
The Stags Leap District Winegrowers is a non-profit association of vintners and growers united by the mission of enhancing the reputation of the appellation and its wines and sharing its quality with the wine-loving world. The SLDWA is comprised of 16 wineries and 9 grower members. Wineries include: Baldacci Family Vineyards, Chimney Rock Winery, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Clos Du Val, Ilsley Vineyards, Lindstrom Wines, Malk Family Vineyards, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Quixote Winery, Regusci Winery, Shafer Vineyards, Silverado Vineyards, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Stags' Leap Winery, Steltzner Vineyards, and Taylor Family Vineyards. To learn more about the Stags Leap District, please visit stagsleapdistrict.com or find the Association on Facebook.com/StagsLeapDistrict, Instagram.com/StagsLeapAVA and Twitter @StagsLeapAVA.
