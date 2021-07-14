CONROE, Texas, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zipps Liquor announced a charitable donation of $10,186 to Hope for the Warriors, an organization focused on helping combat veterans and their families. The funds for this gift came from online sales of rare bottles of liquor, called "allocated bottles."
Since federal law prohibits customers from buying alcohol directly from a distillery, stores receive an "allocation" of the best products. These rare bottles sell at a higher cost than a typical alcoholic beverage due to their limited release.
Some liquor stores sell their allocated bottles openly, others quietly reserve them for their premier customers, and a few sellers implement frequent buyer programs that let buyers qualify to purchase allocated liquor. Often, entrepreneurs snag these valuable bottles and then resell them at a high markup on online retail sites.
"Zipps decided to test a new method of selling allocated liquor," said Anuj Mittal, Zipps' vice president of operations. "We offered the bottles on our website with all profits going to charity. Our customers loved the idea of backing a great cause by purchasing top-shelf alcohol."
Zipps pulled in a total of $10,186 in net profit from its online sales of allocated liquor. The company selected Hope for the Warriors as the beneficiary charity in support of the veterans and military members who work for Zipps. They look forward to continuing their charitable efforts with the allocated liquor program.
Hope for the Warriors began in Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC in 2006 with a mission to help combat veterans and family members restore their sense of self, family and hope. The organization provides programs to aid in transitions, health and wellness, peer engagement, and access to community resources.
About Zipps Liquor: Founded in Willis, Texas in 1994, Zipps Liquor now operates 30 stores liquor stores, which offer three times the inventory of beer, wine, and alcohol of the average neighborhood liquor store. These stores feature top brands, specialty products, best-selling craft beers, and hard-to-find bottles. The rapidly growing chain proudly provides rural communities with up to 30% lower prices and 5-star service.
